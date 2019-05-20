Candice Swanepoel Puts Her Flawless Figure On Display In Tiny Orange Bikini On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel has summer on the brain. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram earlier today to share a steamy snap of her rocking an seriously tiny two-piece that drove her millions of followers wild.

The steamy snap was uploaded on Monday, May 20, and captured the babe staring down the camera with a sensual look as she posed against a background of luscious greenery. Candice herself looked absolutely flawless as the sun peeked through the leaves, casting a shadow over her as she modeled yet another skimpy bikini from her swimsuit brand Tropic of C that left very little to the imagination.

The barely-there, burnt orange number showed off an ample amount of skin and did nothing but favors for the stunner’s dangerous curves. Candice wowed her 13.3 million followers in an itty-bitty triangle top that left nearly everything on display. The top barely contained her voluptuous assets and flashed some major cleavage, while also highlighting the model’s toned physique and enviably flat midsection. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set did way more showing off than covering up. The sexy string garment was tied together in two dainty bows high on Candice’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and exposing her curvy booty that was on display almost in its entirety.

The South African bombshell added a delicate pendant necklace to her beach day look that fell just above her chest, drawing even more attention to her exposed bosom. She also sported a pair of statement hoop earrings to complete her beach day look, and wore her signature blonde tresses in a top knot, which she covered up with a patterned scarf. The style kept her tresses out of her face, and allowed her gorgeous makeup look and striking features to shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret babe showered her with love for the new post to her feed. At the time of this writing, the NSFW shot has already racked up more than 127,000 likes within just two hours of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“That body,” one person wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“Literal Goddess,” commented a third.

The bikini pic is only one of dozens that grace Candice’s eye-popping Instagram page. Just last week, the beauty stunned her fans again by modeling a sexy green wrap bikini as she posed in the crystal clear ocean, flaunting her booty in a pair of sexy thong bottoms that certainly got her followers talking.