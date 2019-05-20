Scheana Shay Reacts To Robby Hayes’ New Relationship With ‘Siesta Key’ Star Juliette Porter

Scheana Shay briefly dated Robby Hayes last year.

Scheana Shay and Robby Hayes enjoyed a short-lived relationship last year but now, the former Bachelorette contestant has moved on with someone new.

Shortly after Hayes went public with another reality star, Siesta Key‘s Juliette Porter, the Vanderpump Rules cast member spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her ex-boyfriend’s new romance.

“She’s a sweetheart. I don’t know how offish it is, I guess he’s doing Siesta Key now,” Shay said while attending World Dog Day in West Hollywood on Saturday, May 18. “But good for them. I think she is just his type.”

Hayes and Porter went public with their romance earlier this month but Shay knew about the relationship beforehand because she spent time with the couple during the Stagecoach music festival last month.

“We were all at Stagecoach together, all at the same house, at the festival together,” Scheana explained on Saturday. “[Robby and I] had a conversation a couple of months ago. We talked, we worked it all out. Everything with him and I is good.”

Prior to their run-in at Stagecoach, Shay accused Hayes of ghosting her but according to Hayes, he didn’t do any such thing. Instead, he explained last month that they were both being stubborn with one another and suggested their relationship had simple fizzled out.

As for Shay’s currently love life, she wouldn’t reveal any details, especially considering she is currently in the process of filming the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and required to keep any breaking news regarding her private life to herself.

As fans saw earlier on Vanderpump Rules, Shay enjoyed a single summer last year but continued to sleep with her fellow SUR Restaurant employee, Adam Spott, on and off throughout the year. Although Shay seemed to be interested in dating Spott, he didn’t want to be in a committed relationship. So, rather than wait for him to be ready, which may have never happened, Shay kept her options open and went on a few dates during the season.

Prior to her short-lived fling with Hayes and her months-long “friends with benefits” relationship with Spott, Shay dated actor Robert Parks-Valletta for several months during Season 6. During the season, Shay appeared to be completely in love with Parks-Valletta before admitting that they split during the reunion special.

To see more of Shay and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.