Fitness Model Jen Selter Does Perfect Split In Skimpy Thong For New Instagram Photo

Jen Selter is known for her jaw-dropping physique and also for her incredible athleticism, both of which she often boasts on her Instagram page. On Monday, the fitness model did both when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself engaging in some serious yoga pose while wearing just a skimpy thong, an image that is bound to send temperatures through the roof.

In the photo in question, 25-year-old model and influencer is featured on a beach as she does the perfect split while wearing a white barely-there thong that puts her famous derriere on full display. The Roslyn, New York, native is posing with her left side and back toward the camera, in a pose that puts her booty front and center while showing off her gymnastics skills and flexibility. The model teamed her thong with a matching white crop top that leaves her toned midsection exposed, flaunting her perfect abs and obliques.

Selter completed her beach look with a pair of pink tinted mirrored shades that protect her eyes from the glaring sun. The model has her head turned to the side as she smiles at the camera while posing with her hands behind her back, in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body.

While Selter didn’t include a geotag with her post letting her fans know where she is, the model is clearly enjoying a gorgeous day at the beach. The post, which she shared with her whopping 12.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 156,000 likes and over 1,200 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, promising to garner even more interactions through the day. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique and leave a trial of emoji behind.

“Amazing as always simply flawless,” one such user raved.

“AS JEN!! Love it!!” another one chimed in.

Selter has attracted and maintained her millions of social media followers thanks to her sultry photos as well as her fitness tips and tricks. Last year, she opened up in an interview with Life & Style about the obstacles that come with being a fitness icon.

“”It’s definitely hard with the pressure of looking so good on social media and you have to live up to that,” she told the publication during an event in 2018. “People do expect you to look a certain way, but I go through phases just like anyone else where before my period I’m going to eat a lot of food and bulk up a little bit and that’s OK.”