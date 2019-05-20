Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny Pink Bra And Spandex Shorts

Khloe Kardashian is promoting her company, Good American, as only she knows how.

As fans of the reality star know, Khloe is one of the regular faces of her popular clothing brand, and she often models pieces from the line on Instagram — and on the website. In addition to denim clothing, the label recently launched an activewear line, one boasting many colorful pieces. Earlier today, the Good American Instagram page shared a sexy photo of Khloe in one of the new sets from said line.

In the picture-perfect image, Kardashian stands against a yellow Mercedes G-Wagon and strikes her best pose. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wears her long blonde locks up in a high ponytail, and playfully grabs the ends with one hand. The mother of one shows off her amazing figure in a pink sports bra — one that she nearly spills out of — as well as a pair of matching spandex shorts that hug her every curve.

Kardashian completes her look with a pair of pink reflective sunglasses, earrings, and a bracelet. Since having been posted on the Good American Instagram page, this share has already earned the 34-year-old rave reviews, attracting over 18,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Kardashian know how amazing she looks, while countless others said that they want to buy a piece from the new collection.

“You look fierce. The hot pink reminds me of Barbie. Love it,” one follower commented.

“I wish I had enough confidence as her to rock something like this! She’s done so well! Good on her,” a second fan gushed.

“Just stunning,” one more admirer chimed in.

A few weeks ago, Khloe made headlines for reportedly wanting to give Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson another chance. As The Inquisitr shared, the exes recently began talking again after baby True’s first birthday party — and now they’re in “constant communication.” A source close to the pair spilled the beans on the former couple’s current relationship status, and right now, things are going a lot better than they have been in the past.

“They went through a period where she wasn’t communicating with him at all, but she couldn’t just shut him out of their baby girl’s life because that isn’t fair to him. To be honest, there is a part of Khloe that thinks she can move past all of that and she even thinks that maybe he deserves another chance at love.”

But despite the small glimmer of hope, the source did assure readers that if Khloe does indeed decide to give Thompson another shot, it won’t be for a long time.