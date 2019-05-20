Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Strikes Sexy Pose In Skimpy Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Brooks Nader is still riding the excitement from her first-ever appearance in the pages of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue— which came out earlier this month — as evident from the photos that she continues to share with her Instagram fans. On Monday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini, one that shows off her enviable physique.

In the photo in question, the brunette bombshell is sitting on a beach as she rocks an electric blue two-piece. The bikini consists of an interesting triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind her neck. The cups of the bikini top boast a series of strings around them, strings which create different cutouts to enhance her bust and draw attention to her cleavage. She teamed her top with matching blue bottoms that sit low on her figure, exposing her toned midsection. According to her photos posted on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit website, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Beach Bunny.

The 23-year-old is facing the camera as she sits on the sand, one leg bent in front of her while the other is stretched out to the side. Nader is shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker, her lips slightly parted in a seductive way, as she lifts both of her hands to her head.

She is wearing her chestnut-colored hair down in natural, beachy waves as she tousles her locks, completing her sexy pose. The post, which Nader shared with her 305,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 3,600 likes and about 100 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to point out how they feel about this particular shot.

“Favorite pic of you hands down,” one user raved, making their enthusiasm plain.

“I wouldn’t complain if I had to endure those blues everyday,” another fan chimed in, referencing the model’s caption.

Nader jetted off to the Bahamas earlier this year to shoot her spread, having been named as one of the six finalists of this year’s 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit model search competition, per Sports Illustrated. The report describes the Louisiana native as a Southern belle who, when not working, can be found in purple and gold, cheering on her hometown LSU Tigers.