Meghan McCain Dragged On Twitter For Spoiling ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending, ‘View’ Fans Call For Her To Be Fired

'The View' co-host is in hot water after a heated segment about the finale of the HBO fantasy drama.

Meghan McCain is in hot water after a “Hot Topics” segment on The View. During a Monday morning segment on the ABC talk show, McCain spoiled the ending to the Game of Thrones series finale, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Now, fans of the HBO fantasy drama want to see McCain go for good after having ruined the highly anticipated finale for GoT fans across the country.

After blurting out the Game of Thrones ending, Meghan McCain blamed The View producers for not warning her not to give away the ending to the show, per Deadline.

“You guys are genuinely upset! Why is this a Hot Topic then, if I’m not supposed to talk about it?! I don’t know why I have notes for a Hot Topic that I wasn’t supposed to talk about.”

McCain blew the Game of Thrones plot by telling fans she spent eight years of her life watching the show, only to see a “HORRIBLE” ending. She then spilled the show’s outcome, and revealed who she thought should have won the battle to rule. Meghan McCain’s View co-host Sunny Hostin — who revealed that she had not watched the finale yet — screamed at her co-star in exasperation. McCain defended her actions by calling herself a “dedicated fan,” and said she watched the finale live last night “like everyone is supposed to.”

Watch: Meghan McCain Spoils Game of Thrones Ending On Air and Sonny Hostin is Devastated https://t.co/3vtVUvaWcd — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 20, 2019

While Meghan McCain eventually apologized and warned West Coast viewers not to watch The View, she faced the wrath of the Internet later in the day. Game of Thrones fans took to Twitter to accuse McCain of purposely ruining the finale and to call for her firing from the ABC chatfest.

“Thanks for ruining the ending of Game of Thrones for many of us who have not seen it yet,” one fan tweeted. “I think you did it on purpose, too bad you could not be like your dear father. You are ruining the view. There is a petition going around for you to be fired.”

Another fan tweeted, “So @MeghanMcCain should be fired by @ABCNetwork for spoiling the ending of #Game of Thrones on #TheView this morning, what a f**king idiot.”

Many other Games of Thrones fans posted reaction to Meghan McCain’s faux pas. Some fans questioned why McCain think it’s up to her to decide when “dedicated” fans should watch the show. It is clear McCain ruined the long-awaited finale for a lot of viewers who were unable to watch the episode live on Sunday night.

You can see some of the reaction from furious Game of Thrones viewers below, including a clip of McCain’s spoiler.

Warning: Don’t watch the clip if you haven’t seen the ending to Game of Thrones.

OMG Meghan McCain spoiled the #GameofThronesFinale for the entire country including poor @sunny. I think this will remain as the most fu*** up moment in television history. ???????????????????? #MeghanMcCain #TheView #GoT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/7d3sLGFayl — Novelas Time (@novelastime) May 20, 2019

Meghan McCain is the Arya of killing story line endings. She didn't even look embarrassed about it. "I'm Meghan McCain and I can blurt out the ending of #GameOfThrones and don't care about whether you've seen it or not because I'm John McCain's daughter." #TheView — NicNack (@Nic4Nack) May 20, 2019

Wow I watching #theView and Meghan McCain literally gave the ending of Game Of thrones. I haven't even started watching but I had intended to. Argh that woman is the worst. — Jenny-P ???????? (@Jenn_Pastrak) May 20, 2019

You are a loud mouth wannabee and the ONLY reason you are on "The View" is because of your dad; and even then I still don't know why John McCain was all that popular. Now, you have spoiled it for "Game of Throne" addicts. You are getting to be annoying!! — randler (@randler14) May 20, 2019

@MeghanMcCain Learn to shut your big mouth. I’ve heard multiple radio and tv commentators talking about “Game of Thrones “ today and ALL said that they wouldn’t give away the ending. Also, who made you in charge of when fans watch a show? — Susan (@gitkind) May 20, 2019

ABC has not responded to Meghan McCain’s on-air Game of Thrones slip-up, but this is not the first time fans of the daytime chatfest have called for her firing. Last month, many View fans were upset by McCain’s tone with her co-host Joy Behar and petitioned for ABC to can her. During a political argument, McCain rudely told The View veteran, “Part of your job is to listen to me.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.