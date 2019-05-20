‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nick Prepares For Battle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 21, bring Lauren playing cupid for Jack. Plus, Victor works to keep the peace for his family while Nick prepares for the worst.

Lauren tries her hand at matchmaking, according to She Knows Soaps. She’s convinced that Jack (Peter Bergman) will die unhappy and alone if she doesn’t set him up with the love of his life. Of course, Lauren failed to convince Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that her idea is a good one, but Jack and whatever woman she sets him up with need to be the ones who believe it’s a good idea.

After the mess with Kerry (Alice Hunter), who turned out to be Dominique — an employee of Ashley and My Beauty — it’s a surprise that Jack hasn’t sworn off love altogether. However, he’s almost always optimistic about romance, so look for Jack to be interested in finding love again, but who he wants could end up surprising Lauren.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) works to keep the peace. According to The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap, Adam (Mark Grossman) regains his memories after the gunshot wound and subsequent surgery. Now he knows about his life prior to the explosion that left him with amnesia. Victor wants to ensure that his family including Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and even Abby (Melissa Ordway) pull together and support Adam instead of working against him as he recovers from the serious situation.

Victor gets a second chance to make things right with Adam, and he wants to make the most of it. Unfortunately for Victor, his family is not as interested in pulling together.

Finally, Nick considers his defense. He’s all but sure that Adam wants to get custody of Christian, and Nick has made it clear in the past that he will stop at nothing to keep his little boy under his roof. Nick fought Victor last year and won even though he ended up causing Victor, Nikki, Victoria, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon (Sharon Case) issues because he impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

Nick knows Victor well enough to know that last year’s stunt, which hurt Newman Enterprises, will not go unpunished. He can see how The Mustache will use Adam’s return to get revenge on Nick for his behavior during their custody battle last year. Nick isn’t willing to risk his son, so he ensures that he is ready to go to battle.