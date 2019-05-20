Whitney Houston’s Estate Reportedly Planning Hologram Tour, New Album

Whitney Houston’s estate is planning to breathe new life into the diva’s brand with a hologram tour and a new album in the near future.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and estate executor told the New York Times that the estate was planning an album consisting of previously unreleased tracks from the singer’s self-titled 1985 album along with a hologram concert series.

“The hologram has taken precedence over everything,” Houston said, adding that the hologram will include hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “The Greatest Love of All” with original band members and backup singers providing real-life background support.

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore,” Houston said, per EW. “People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

According to the report, Houston’s estate signed a $14 million deal with New York City-based Primary Wave Music Publishing to revive the celebrity’s image. As part of the deal, the publishing company reportedly acquired 50 percent of the estate’s assets, including royalties from the singer’s music, films, and merchandising.

Larry Mestel, Primary Wave founder, also said that the company had discussed bringing a Whitney-themed musical to the stage, although that would require a partnership with Sony records.

The megastar died on February 11, 2012. She was found unconscious in a bathtub in a Los Angeles hotel. The cause of death was declared drowning due to atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use, ABC News reported.

The megastar died on February 11, 2012. She was found unconscious in a bathtub in a Los Angeles hotel. the cause of death was declared drowning due to atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use, per ABC.

In 2002, the singer discussed her drug problem with journalist Diane Sawyer.

Loading...

“It has been [alcohol, marijuana, pills, cocaine] at times,” Houston said. “Nobody makes me do anything I don’t want to do. It’s my decision; the biggest devil is me. I’m my best friend and my worst enemy.”

It was not clear how much the drug abuse played into the singer’s death.

The singer’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found found face-down in a bathtub in her Atlanta home in January 2015. CBS News reported that marijuana, alcohol, morphine and other drugs were found in her system, which lead to pneumonia that caused her death. It was never determined if her death was intentional or accidental.

There was no mention of when the hologram tour would begin or when the album would be released.