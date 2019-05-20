Kim Kardashian Calls Out Jack In The Box In Mysterious Tweet

Kim Kardashian sent a very strange tweet out on Monday, one in which she registered a complaint about the fast food chain Jack in the Box. However, Kim did not specify what the precise complaint was.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast,” the celebrity tweeted to her more than 60 million followers. “Check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!”

It’s unclear exactly what Jack in the Box did to upset Kim, but the chain’s Twitter account replied within minutes.

“Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you,” that account tweeted in reply. “Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately.”

About 30 minutes later, Kardashian sent another tweet.

“I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order,” she said. “Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

The tweet comes just days after the arrival of Psalm West, the fourth child to be welcomed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, per Today. The baby — who joins siblings North, Saint, and Chicago West — was delivered via surrogate. Kardashian revealed the name of the new son about a week after his delivery, also announcing it on her social media accounts.

In 2016, Kardashian told People that her favorite fast food meals include selections from McDonald’s, Chipotle, In-N-Out Burger, KFC, and Taco Bell. Kim apparently favors the Chipotle bowl — with rice, chicken, guacamole, and cheese. Jack in the Box was not included in those recommendations.

why is KIM – a Burger King franchisee with a long history of collaboration with McDonald's – even going to Jack in the Box??? pic.twitter.com/h75bguR8fB — Kate Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) May 20, 2019

In addition, Kardashian and West own Burger King franchises in Europe, per Entrepreneur.com.

Many on social media reacted to Kim’s tweet negatively, wondering how one of the world’s most famous people tweeting a complaint about a specific business to her huge following could be considered anything but putting them “on blast.” Kardashian’s large audience makes it likely that the story of why, exactly, she’s angry at Jack in the Box will come to light eventually.

However things end up, the Jack in the Box chain is likely to listen intently to Kim Kardashian’s concerns.

The history of the Jack in the Box chain, which is mostly centered on the West Coast, dates back to 1951. The fast food chain has a loyal following throughout the United States.