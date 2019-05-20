Taco Bell Employee Fired After Islamophobic Rant Against Customer Gets Caught On Video, Goes Viral

'Muslim motherf***ers can suck my d***,' the employee was heard saying.

A Missouri Taco Bell employee who was caught on video delivering an obscenity-filled, anti-Islam rant at a customer has been fired, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

Early Thursday morning, Tarek Hamdan, who is a Muslim, decided to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast by stopping by a Taco Bell location in Bridgeton, in suburban St. Louis. However, instead of getting his food, he instead got 25-minute ordeal that included a hate-filled rant from an Islamophobic employee.

The precise order in which the events took place remains unclear, as the two videos that Hamdan posted only show brief clips of the incident, neither of which reveals the entire context. It appears from the two videos, however, that Hamdan was able to order his food at the speaker, but started having trouble when he got to the window to pay.

Hamdan posted the videos on Facebook.

“Around 1am after a busy day at work & not being able to eat from a long day of fasting for #Ramadan, I went to TacoBell to buy some food for suhoor (pre-dawn meal/breakfast) but, ended up having a 25 minute debate with this worker who insisted ALL Muslims are terrorists. #STL”

In the first video, which you can see below, Hamdan appears to be getting his food from an employee who appears to be female that is arguing with him about terrorism. You can watch the video below.

Caution: Video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Hamdan claims that the employee was trying to say that all Muslims were terrorists, while Hamdan tried to insist that, as a Muslim, he hates terrorists as much as anybody.

“Muslim motherf***ers can suck my d***. Cause they tore down my country, they killed thousands of my people.”

As commenters were discussing the video, Hamdan posted a second video on Facebook that he claimed showed the employee taking his food back and closing the drive-through window on him. The employee is joined by a second employee, who appears to be male. Hamdan claims that the employees said his debit card was declined, even though he says he never gave the employees his card.

Taco Bell confirmed in a statement to St. Louis’ KTVI that the employee has been fired, writing that “we welcome everyone in our restaurants and do not tolerate this type of behavior.”

Hamdan, for his part, has declined to speak to the media about his experience, telling KTVI only that he would talk to the media about it “in time.”