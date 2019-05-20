Wendy Williams Gets Candid About Her 25-Year-Old Breast Implants: ‘They Still Stay Up’

Wendy Williams is known for being very transparent about her personal life on her morning talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. On Monday’s episode, the television personality got candid about something close to her heart — her breast implants. Williams raved about her nearly 25-year-old plastic surgery procedure, and let fans in on her secret to keeping her chest perky.

The topic came up when Williams showed off her stunning outfit from her evening out at Kandi Burruss’ “Welcome to the Dungeon” tour concert in New York on Saturday, according to HollywoodLife. The 54-year-old radio show host’s little black dress for the occasion included a plunging neckline and little coverage of her chest.

“I’m telling you, under-the-muscle implants since 1994!” she said of her breast augmentation. “They still stay up! If you’re going to do it, go under the muscle!”

Williams impressed thousands of fans with her outfit via Instagram over the weekend. The full ensemble included the tight dress, white sneakers, and a sheer black trench coat. Many of the star’s followers took to the comments section of the post to tell Williams that she is positively glowing these days.

“OK MAMA…I SEE YOU!!!” one user enthused.

“That glow hit differently when you’re single,” another fan wrote.

Williams filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, in April. Since then, she has moved out of their shared New Jersey home to an apartment in Manhattan, New York. In addition, she’s been living her best life as a single woman — reportedly going on several dates, and hanging out with a few friends, old and new.

Last week, the talk show host opened up about her new life, admitting that she does not have a boyfriend, but that she is “rediscovering her love of men.” She said that she plans to go on several dates in the future.

On Monday’s episode, Williams revealed that the concert on Saturday was just one of two dates that she went on that day. Although she did not reveal who her suitors were, Williams did explain that she started the evening out by attending Burress’ show with a “handsome something,” Celebrity Insider reported.

Later, the author had planned to attend Saturday Night Live‘s wrap party for the season along with another date. However, the two ended up staying in for the night at her apartment.

“My bachelorette pad has sort of become the flophouse and the stomping grounds and I mean that in a good way. Might as well have a revolving door,” Williams said of her apartment.