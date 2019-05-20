Vicki Gunvalson Celebrates Engagement Party With Steve Lodge With ‘RHOC’ Cast Amid Season 14, See Photos

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge got engaged weeks ago.

Vicki Gunvalson may be facing rumors of a possible demotion but over the weekend, she was front and center during production on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report, the cast of Season 14, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, hosted an over-the-top bash in celebration of Gunvalson’s recent engagement to Steve Lodge in Coto de Caza, California, on Saturday.

On May 20, People magazine shared details about the bash, confirming the cowboy-themed event took place at the Coto Valley Country Club and was attended by the entire Real Housewives of Orange County cast, including Kelly Dodd, who Gunvalson has been feuding with over the past couple of seasons of the show.

Inside of the venue, there was white and pink decor throughout and a banner, which read, “Vicki & Steve Gettin’ Hitched.” There was even a three-tier cake that featured a “S+V” emblem.

Following the event, which was filmed for the finale episode of the upcoming 14th season, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page and thanked her co-stars for throwing her and Lodge such a fabulous party.

“Thanks to @tamrajudge and @shannonbeador for hosting such a beautiful engagement party for @stevelodge_oc and I,” Gunvalson wrote with a series of images on Saturday. “We loved every minute of it. I’m still trying to learn the 2step. #season14, #finalparty #engagementparty.”

Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Kelly Dodd all shared photos after the event as well.

While Gunvalson has had an on-and-off friendship with Judge and Beador for the past few seasons of the show, the women were able to get into a better place last year and appear to be in a great place now.

Following her engagement to Lodge last month, Gunvalson spoke to People magazine about her exciting news, saying she and her fiancé were “so happy.”

“He’s an amazing guy and the proposal was perfect. I can’t wait,” she said.

Last summer, also speaking to the magazine, Gunvalson gushed over Lodge, labeling him “incredible” and praising him as a “calming force” in her “crazy” life.

“I love him so much,” she said. “Our families are good and we’re good, we’re taking everything slow in regards to the engagement and marriage because we’d never want to be divorced again.”

Gunvalson and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV this summer for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but a premiere date has not yet been set.