Kelly Ripa Makes Rare Public Outing With Handsome Sons Joaquin And Michael Consuelos

It’s not every day that Kelly Ripa makes a public outing with sons Joaquin And Michael but when she does, she definitely captures the attention of both fans and paparazzi.

Photos published by The Daily Mail shows the Live With Kelly and Ryan host walking in Manhattan, New York, with sons Joaquin and Michael Consuelos and husband Mark Consuelos. The only one missing from the fun family outing is 17-year-old Lola Consuelos. In the photos published by the outlet, Kelly looks casual in a white graphic T-shirt that reads “Easy Come” along with a pair of light denim jeans that the talk show host rolled up. The mother of three wears her short, blonde locks down and slightly waved along with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Just like his wife, Mark looks very casual in a pair of light blue jeans, a black graphic T-shirt, and a pair of black sneakers. The Riverdale star also covers his face with a big pair of black sunglasses and appears to be all smiles in most of the photos. Twenty-one-year-old Michael looks like a spitting image of his famous father, rocking a pair of red pants, a graphic T-shirt, and a floral button-up top over his tee. He completes his look with a pair of pink-tinted glasses.

Last but not least is 16-year-old Joaquin, who resembles his famous mother. The high-schooler looks super casual in a long-sleeved navy shirt as well as a pair of dark denim jeans. He also appears to be all smiles in the photos, completing his look with a pair of brown shoes. But it hasn’t been all fun for Ripa over the past few weeks. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kelly made headlines by expressing her dislike for ABC’s popular dating show — The Bachelor.

On an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa confessed that she doesn’t at all like the idea of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette because of the way that the shows are set up.

“You guys, you know how I feel about the show, it disgusts me,” she told the audience.

“I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

Since then, Kelly has received a lot of backlash from fans and even the show’s creator Mike Fleiss. As The Inquisitr reported, Fleiss tweeted to Ripa that his show “pays” her salary, stirring up a lot of controversy on social media. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo caught wind of the post and stood up for Ripa with a tweet of her own.

“Okay @fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary,” Pompeo tweeted. “Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. #bachelorsooowhite.”

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.