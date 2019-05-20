Nicole Scherzinger Turns Heads In Tiny Bra & Leggings During Steamy Workout Session

It’s no secret that Nicole Scherzinger is in tip-top shape and luckily for fans, she’s letting everyone in on a few of her workout secrets. As fans know, the former Pussycat Dolls member regularly delights her Instagram followers with plenty of updates, including fashion-forward photos as well as fitness videos. In the most recent video clip that was posted to her account, the 40-year-old stuns her army of followers with a little peek of one of her intense workout sessions.

In the short clip, Scherzinger shows off her insane figure in a tiny black sports bra and matching leggings, showing off her toned abs, arms, and legs. The black-haired beauty wears her hair in a low bun with a cap on top as she demonstrates a number of different exercises, including squats, cycling, and some other mat work with kettlebells. Despite the fact that she is dripping sweat, Nicole looks absolutely stunning in the clip. And since the post went live on her account — fans have given it a ton of attention with over 404,000 likes in addition to 450-plus comments.

While many fans took to the image to applaud Nicole for working so hard to get her amazing figure, countless others simply took to the post to comment with various emoji, most notably the flame and heart-eyes.

“What a beauty,” one follower commented on the photo.

“That’s so exhausting just watching that.”

“Looking good Nicole,” another wrote along with a flame emoji.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Nicole posted a stunning photo of herself on the set of Australia’s Got Talent, where she serves as a judge on the show. In the image, the TV personality wears her long, dark locks slicked back and slightly curled while they fall at her back. In true Nicole fashion, the bombshell wears her signature face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, mascara, and a light pink matte lipstick.

Though Nicole is only photographed from the waist up, Scherzinger looks nothing short of stunning in a curve-hugging top that shows off plenty of cleavage for fans. Like her most recent video of the intense sweat session, this image also earned the 40-year-old plenty of attention with over 110,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments. Once again, many fans took to the post to gush over how beautiful Nicole looks in the image while countless others just confessed that they are huge fans.

For those who want to keep up to date with all of the happenings in Nicole’s life, give her a follow on Instagram.