Are Kathryn Dennis And Boyfriend Hunter Price Getting Engaged? ‘Southern Charm’ Star Talks Wedding Plans

Kathryn Dennis spoke of her romance on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Is Kathryn Dennis ready to get married to her boyfriend of the past several months, country singer Hunter Price?

Per Bravo, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week, the Southern Charm star opened up about her future plans with the former America’s Got Talent singer for the very first time. Dennis stated that while things are “great” between them at the moment, they are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“It’s good. Everything is great between us but there are no bells ringing anytime soon for me,” she told a curious caller on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show.

While Dennis hasn’t yet shared any photos of Price with her two kids, including her five-year-old daughter, Kensington, and her three-year-old son, Saint Julien, she confirmed to Cohen that Price has met them. Dennis also said that her ex-boyfriend — Thomas Ravenel, the children’s father — has met Price as well.

“Yes, and it was extremely awkward. Thomas knows very much who he is and he walked up to him and said, ‘Who are you? Oh. Nice to meet you.’ And that was it,” Dennis recalled. “That was at Kensie’s birthday party and that was that.”

According to Dennis, she and Price have been dating “since January,” and first met on New Year’s Eve.

Dennis first debuted her relationship with Price on her Instagram page, just weeks into their romance.

Dennis and Ravenel may have celebrated Kensington’s recent birthday together, but when it comes to their co-parenting relationship, they appear to be in a very tense place. They continue to lash out at one another in court documents as their messy custody battle over Kensie and Saint continues.

As fans of Southern Charm will recall, Dennis and Ravenel struck up a romance with one another on the show, and quickly conceived a child together. Then, a couple of years later — after enduring a messy split — the couple got back together. They then proceeded to conceive their second child.

While Dennis and Ravenel were romantically on shaky footing for some time, they called it quits on their relationship for good shortly after Saint’s birth. Now, after Dennis filed for full custody of both of the children in November of last year, they are immersed in a messy court battle.

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6. The show airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.