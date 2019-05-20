Watch SS Lazio Vs. Bologna FC 1909 Live Stream: Start Time, Lazio Making Late Push To Break Into Serie A Top 7

SS Lazio has already qualified for Europe through their Coppa Italia victory last week but will now try to push up the table into the Serie A top seven when they face Bologna FC 1909.

SS Lazio won themselves a European place last week when they stopped surging Atalanta and won the 2019 Coppa Italia, as The Guardian reported, and that means they will be playing mainly for pride when they take on Bologna FC 1909 in the concluding match of the penultimate week of the 2018-2019 Serie A campaign. But with Bologna sitting just three points over the relegation zone, they will be desperate to score goals and that means the promise of an entertaining, high-scoring affair on Monday night when Lazio hosts Bologna in a match that will live stream from Rome.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 37 contest on Monday, pitting eighth-place SS Lazio against 14th-place Bologna FC 1909, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 72,700-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Monday, May 20.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 21, Indian Standard Time.

Lazio will be looking to keep an impressive streak against Bologna alive, however, going unbeaten with six wins and five draws in the last 11 matches against “The Greyhounds.” On the other hand, the Roman side has dropped their last two matches at the Olimpico but has not lost three successive home matches since 2007, according to Soccernet stats.

Lazio will reportedly give two young palters their Serie A debuts on Monday, with 23-year-old goalkeeper Guido Guerrieri finally set to crack the starting 11, after Albanian keeper Thomas Strakosha started 44 matches in all competitions, including 35 of 36 league games, according to Football Italia. Italy under-19 international defender Nicolo Armini is also expected to see his first Serie A action.

Joaquin Correa scored the game-clinching goal for SS Lazio in the Coppa Italia last week. Marco Rosi / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SS Lazio vs. Bologna FC 1909 Monday Serie A Round 37 finale, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Biancocelesti vs. I Veltri Monday night Italian soccer match at no charge.

Loading...

Internationally, the Napoli-Inter match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the SS Lazio vs. Bologna FC 1909 Serie A showdown will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 37 match on Monday in Rome.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of SS Lazio vs. Bologna FC 1909, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.