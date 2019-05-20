Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Reads A Letter From Caroline

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 20, tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will play with Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) emotions. The fashion designer knows that the blonde has a soft spot for his son, and so he will continue to exploit that relationship for his own benefit.

Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) have a very special connection. From the moment that he arrived in Los Angeles, the little boy and the blonde sought each other out. Both of them had lost someone very close to them. They intuitively seemed to understand each other’s grief. As Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) put it, Hope was a mother without a child, and Douglas was a child without a mother.

Douglas learned to depend on Hope. They spent a lot of time together after his mother’s death, and seemed to find joy in each other’s company. At one point, Douglas even asked Hope to be his new mother. Hope was careful to answer his question sensitively. She told him that she would always be there for him and would do anything that he would require of her. However, she was not his mother.

Thomas, on the other hand, could not take no for an answer. He wants to destroy Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. He figures that Liam belongs with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls, while Hope’s place is with him and Douglas. Thomas has been trying to convince Hope of his opinions, and it seems as if he may be succeeding in his plot to win her over.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Douglas will have a nightmare. Since they are still living on the same property, Hope will rush to be by his side. She will try to comfort the little boy, and will try to ease his fears. Thomas will be taken with Hope, and admire how good she is to his son.

Thomas will also hand her a letter from Caroline. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per SheKnows Soaps, state that Hope will read the missive and be moved by what Caroline apparently had to say. An emotional Hope will make a decision about her marriage after reading the letter. It seems as if Hope will talk to Liam, and that they will make a heartbreaking decision about their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.