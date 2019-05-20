Jordyn Woods Busts Out Of Tiny One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Jordyn Woods blessed Instagram on Monday with a new swimsuit photo that left little to the imagination. The 21-year-old model smiled for her fans in a stunning one-piece swimsuit — with a matching robe — just hours after sharing images from her workout routine. It looks like her hard work is paying off!

The photo on Woods’ Instagram feed showed the model posing in a purple floral bathing suit from Icon Swim. The swimsuit featured a high-cut waist, criss-cross ties in the front, and little coverage of her busty chest. She showed off one lean, tanned leg as she covered the other with her matching long-sleeved robe cover-up. In a second shot, Woods nearly busted out of her suit as she sat down to give the camera sultry gaze. As she did so, her long black hair covered her chest.

“Have a blessed day,” she wrote, captioning the shot with a sun emoji.

The post garnered over 160,000 likes and counting. In the comments, Woods’ mother, Elizabeth, told Jordyn that she was “killing it girl,” while others said she is “perfect” and “naturally beautiful.”

“You’re glowing,” one user remarked. “Love this!”

“Legs looking like a queen,” another wrote.

Some fans couldn’t help but notice how much better Woods seems to be doing as of late, particularly following her cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The model had a falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner clan following the incident, especially with her former best friend Kylie Jenner. She also faced weeks of online bullying from Kardashian fans when news of the scandal broke.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Woods had recently moved all of her belongings out of Jenner’s mansion — after having initially departed nearly three months ago. A source told the publication that Jenner had been relaxed about the situation, and let Woods’ items remain in her home. However, an unnamed member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan allegedly insisted that Woods come back and clear her things out.

Although the two stars are not as close as they once were, Woods and Jenner have reportedly remained amicable throughout the scandal, and occasionally keep in touch.

Moreover, Woods herself is reportedly doing much better following reports that she had an affair with Thompson at a party in February. The young social media star’s close friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, recently opened up about the situation. As fans know, Pinkett Smith brought Woods onto her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in March to deliver her side of the story.

“She’s doing really well and she learned a lot,” Pinkett Smith told Entertainment Tonight at a celebration event last week.