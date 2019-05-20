Meghan McCain Spoils ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending On ‘The View’

In recent months, Meghan McCain has been involved in controversies about everything from anti-Semitism to Islamophobia to Donald Trump to a certain Twitter opponent who was at her wedding. But now, McCain appears to have incurred the wrath of Game of Thrones fans.

Per Deadline, McCain spoiled the ending of the series on Monday’s episode of The View. During said episode, the panelists discussed the Game of Thrones finale, how they’re coping with it, and how disappointed some viewers were in it.

At one point, McCain stated specifically what had happened in the finale, leading her co-host Sunny Hostin — who had said that she is only on Season Four of the series — to get upset at her cohost. Whoopi Goldberg pretended to walk off the set. McCain, at the time, said that she assumed everyone who’s a die-hard fan of Game of Thrones had already watched it live, and therefor wasn’t upset by hearing the ending being discussed the following day.

McCain went on to apologize via Twitter for giving away the ending, and went so far as to warn viewers in the parts of the country that hadn’t yet aired the episode to not watch her show today.

“I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today,” McCain tweeted. “I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler.”

This year has seen numerous controversial episodes involve Meghan McCain. In January, the daughter of the late John McCain got angry on the show after her co-hosts suggested that those who support President Trump’s border wall are racist, per The Daily Mail.

In May, McCain appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Meyers grilled her over her repeated denunciations of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a particularly contentious issue given that a white nationalist had recently attacked a synagogue in California, per The Daily Beast. This led to McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, denouncing Meyers in particularly vicious terms — terms for which she later apologized, per The Inquisitr.

Also, this spring, McCain sent a now-legendary quote-tweet at Denise “DC” McAllister — a conservative writer who had trashed The View while posting a picture of McCain. “You were at my wedding, Denise,” McCain posted in response, a quip which led to endless memes. Just a couple of weeks later — after a series of homophobic tweets — McAllister was fired from the website The Federalist, where Ben Domenech serves as publisher.