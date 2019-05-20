Meghan McCain Spoils ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain, in recent months, has been involved with controversies about everything from anti-Semitism to Islamophobia to Donald Trump to a certain Twitter opponent who was at her wedding. But now, McCain appears to have incurred the wrath of Game of Thrones fans.

Per Deadline, McCain spoiled the ending of the series on Monday’s episode of The View. In a discussion of the final episode, the panelists discussed the Game of Thrones finale, how they’re coping with it, and how disappointed some viewers were in it.

At one point, McCain stated specifically what had happened in the finale, leading her co-host Sunny Hostin- who had said she is only on Season Four of the series- to get upset at her cohost, and for Whoopi Goldberg to pretend to walk off the show. McCain, at the time, said that she assumed everyone who’s a die-hard fan of Game of Thrones had already watched it live and wasn’t being spoiled by hearing the ending discussed the following day.

McCain went on to apologize on Twitter for giving away the ending, and went so far as to warn viewers in the parts of the country that hadn’t yet aired the episode to not watch her show today.

“I’m so sorry for the # GOT spoilers on the show today,” McCain tweeted. “I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler.”

The year 2019 has been one of numerous controversial episodes involving Meghan McCain. The daughter of the late former Senator John McCain, in January, got angry on the show after he cohosts suggested that those who support President Trump’s border wall are racist, per The Daily Mail.

In May, McCain appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Meyers grilled her over her repeated denunciations of Rep. Ilhan Omar, especially after a white nationalist attacked a synagogue in California, per The Daily Beast. This led to McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, denouncing Meyers in particulary vicious terms, for which she later apologized, per The Inquisitr.

Also this spring, McCain sent a now-legendary quote-tweet at Denise “DC” McAllister, a conservative writer, who had trashed The View while posting a picture of McCain. “You were at my wedding, Denise,” McCain posted, which led to endless memes. Just a couple of weeks later, after a series of homophobic tweets, McAllister was fired from the website The Federalist, of which Ben Domenech is the publisher.