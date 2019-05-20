Larsa Pippen Flaunts Curvy Booty In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram During Turks And Caicos Vacation

Even though she just welcomed her fourth baby, Kim Kardashian must be a tiny bit jealous to see pictures of her entire girl squad — the ladies currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos — pouring in on social media.

Kim’s BFF, Larsa Pippen, has been sharing lots of snaps from the sun-soaked trip to Instagram, and she definitely hasn’t been shy about showing off some skin. In one of Larsa’s latest posts, the TV personality sat on the sand with her back turned to the camera, putting her pert booty on full display while wearing a skimpy leopard print bikini.

In the picture, Larsa peers over her right shoulder to look at the camera, showcasing her square black sunglasses, and she rocked long, thick cornrows that cascaded down her back and shoulders. Larsa is surrounded by crystal-clear ocean waters, typical of the tropical destination that is usually sought-after by A-list celebrities.

And on Monday, she gave her 1.7 million Instagram fans even more content to drool over. At that time, Larsa shared a photo of herself and Kourtney Kardashian rocking tiny bikinis while standing on the paradisal beach. Larsa sported a blue two-piece bikini, and replaced her black sunglasses with a pair of reflective blue ones.

Meanwhile, Kourtney stunned in a white bikini that really highlighted her newly-acquired tan.

It seems like this was the girls’ opportunity to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday, as the Poosh founder turned 40 last month. Both she and Larsa posted video of the entire squad — including Khloe Kardashian, the Haqq twins, Steph Shep, and a few others — entering the ocean together, appearing to have the time of their lives.

Loading...

However, it seems like Kourtney was back in time for her brother-in-law’s Sunday Service, as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a few clips from the weekly event. Kim was also there, and she revealed that it was a rather emotional session on Instagram. “The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect. Not a dry eye in the room today,” Kim wrote, before sharing a series of clips from the service.

It’s been an intense few days for Kim and Kanye, who just welcomed their fourth child in son Psalm West. The baby boy arrived via surrogacy, and joins older sisters Chicago and North — as well as older brother Saint. Kim shared an adorable picture of the toddler taking a nap to Instagram in order to reveal the good news to her followers.