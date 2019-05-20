‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Enjoys The Pool At His New House

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright purchased their first home earlier this year.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are the proud owners of a new home in The Valley area of Los Angeles. After sharing the first photos of their new place on social media earlier this month, Taylor has taken to his Instagram Stories to share a new image of their backyard.

On Sunday afternoon, May 20, Taylor posted a photo of himself to Instagram Stories. The photo detailed him standing in his pool with his two dogs standing nearby. In a second post, he shared a similar image, and joked that one of his dogs was trying to steal his hamburger.

“Taking a break from yard work,” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Taylor initially confirmed the purchase of his first home at the end of March.

Taylor and Cartwright have been hard at work on their new home, and hope to have it ready in the coming weeks, so that they can focus solely on their upcoming wedding. Their wedding is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

Although Taylor and Cartwright’s new house is located in Los Angeles, just a short drive away from their workplace at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, Cartwright’s family resides in Kentucky. The lovebirds decided months ago that they would wed in Kentucky.

As for their engagement party — which was held last year and aired as part of the Vanderpump Rules season finale earlier this month — that bash was held in Los Angeles. Many of Cartwright’s family members flew in to attend the event.

Last month, during an interview with Page Six, Cartwright opened up about wedding planning with her fiancé. She said things were going “very good.”

“Everything is super smooth. Everything is going great. I’m excited as can be,” she gushed. “Everything is pretty much set. I mean we’ve — I’ve got everything down to the flowers, the cake, everything.”

“I’m most looking to walking down the aisle and Jax seeing me for the first time. Because I’m going to make sure that we have the traditional way where he doesn’t see me all day long. I’m excited about that part,” she added.

While it is expected that Taylor and Cartwright will allow cameras to film the wedding for Season 8, nothing has been confirmed quite yet.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.