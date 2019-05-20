Bella Hadid Flashes Cleavage, Appears Braless On The Beach

When it comes to photo shoots, Bella Hadid has yet to falter. The 22-year-old is fronting Vogue Spain this month, and her May 20 Instagram update is sharing the cover.

The snap shows Bella on a beach. Golden sands and blue oceans behind her make for an attractive backdrop, but there’s no denying what forms the photo’s focal point. Bella is looking right into the camera with a piercing gaze, although the finish itself doesn’t seem provocative. The shoot appears to have hired a stylist with a bohemian edge. Bella’s cropped cream shirt comes printed with floral motifs in blues and reds, and they’re contrasted by diamond-shaped patterns on an open, sarong-like skirt. While the seemingly braless tee flashes the model’s tan cleavage and bronzed stomach, the skirt offers a flashing of leg.

Windswept and carefree, Bella’s look comes with minimal flourishes. Pendant earrings are the only jewelry, although an eye-catching chunky chain in metallics is snaking its way around the model’s waist. Clipped to her top, it disappears into Bella’s low-cut shirt.

An Instagram update from Bella is now almost guaranteed to generate positive feedback. One fan left their thoughts in a comment.

“you look beautiful as always. and that top is everything”

Another user played on Hadid’s last name, per their comment.

“I mean bella haDID THAT”

Bella has 24.4 million Instagram followers. Once lower-profile compared to her older sister Gigi Hadid, this leggy brunette is now a style icon, beauty symbol, and all-around “it” girl. Bella is the face of Calvin Klein’s 2019 campaign. She has also partnered up with Dior Makeup.

Today’s fashion faces come less predictable than the supermodels dominating the 90s. While Linda Evangelista and Claudia Schiffer channeled the industry’s stereotypical bombshell looks, more recent faces fly the flag for all things offbeat. Kendall Jenner is known for her vintage snaps and unconventional style. Hailey Bieber is fast becoming an ambassador for the grunge look. With her sharp bone structure, scraped-back buns, and trademark cat-eye shades, Bella is likewise carving out a signature look.

Alongside her recent Cannes Film Festival appearance, Bella’s 2019 red carpet headlines have included her Met Gala appearance – the annual fashion event saw the model ditch her long locks in favor of a pixie cut. Today, however, returns to Bella’s standard long-haired look.

Bella’s beachy snap had racked up over 118,000 likes within 45 minutes of being posted. Her Instagram account is followed by Hollywood A-Listers including Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, and Miley Cyrus. Fellow models Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie also keep tabs on her. Fans wishing to join them should follow Bella’s Instagram.