Will Lisa Vanderpump Attend The ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Reunion After Her ‘Difficult’ Year?

Lisa Vanderpump is currently estranged from the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. So, will she refuse to reunite with the cast to film the reunion in Los Angeles next month?

While celebrating World Dog Day over the weekend, the reality star and restaurateur spoke to HollywoodLife about her future plans. Vanderpump admitted that she hasn’t yet decided whether or not she will be present when her co-stars reunite to hash out the drama of Season 9.

“I haven’t decided,” she asked about her reunion plans — and of her potential plans to appear on the show’s upcoming 10th season.

According to Vanderpump, the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was “brutal.”

“I thought season two, four, and season six were bad, but this has been fifteen episodes of bashing in total,” she added.

As fans of Vanderpump well know, Vanderpump experienced a major tragedy last year before production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills— as well as her spinoff, Vanderpump Rules — began. She learned of the suicide of her only sibling, brother Mark Vanderpump. On each show, Vanderpump was seen opening up about the pain she experienced due to the loss, while also coping with the allegations that she was a liar. These allegations largely came from her co-stars.

“This year’s been very, very difficult on a personal level in the last year,” Vanderpump admitted. “I’m glad this year is actually over, last week really in terms of personal tragedy that our family suffered so now it’s almost slightly cathartic the fact that the year has passed.”

After her rocky 2018 on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump has been focused on her many restaurants — including her recently opened venue at Las Vegas’ Caesar’s Palace, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden — as well as her other Bravo TV reality show, Vanderpump Rules. She’s also said to be working on a couple of other shows, one of which will reportedly be based out of her West Hollywood animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, per Bustle. Vanderpump is also said to be working on another spinoff show based out of her new Vegas hotspot, per Radar Online.

While Vanderpump has plenty of exciting projects going on currently, her two reported spinoffs have not yet been confirmed by Bravo TV — or any other network.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.