Ariana Grande Gives Billie Eilish Advice Through Texts On How To Handle Fame

Music phenomenon Billie Eilish revealed in a recent interview that she is able to text “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker Ariana Grande any time she wants when she needs advice on handling fame.

According to Music News, Eilish told ET Online at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills that she has so much respect for the songstress.

“Ariana is a f**king king! Like a king,” Billie expressed.

“She is just so… God, man, and the s**t that she’s been through. I don’t know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly.”

Like Eilish, Grande rose to fame at a young age too. Billie is currently 17-years-old and is already making a huge impact on the music scene. She revealed that she thinks Ariana knows how to deal with everything, even if she isn’t aware of it.

“You can just tell she knows what the f**k she’s doing, and even if she doesn’t realize it, she knows what the f**k she’s doing. And it’s really impressive,” the “Come Out and Play” teen said.

“She just deals with it so well. It’s so impressive,” she continued.

At the ASCAP awards show, she and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, was awarded the Vanguard Award for their songwriting skills. Billboard report that actress, Julia Roberts made a surprise appearance on the night and awarded the two with the award.

Loading...

In late March, she released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? via Interscope Records. The album was met with instant critical acclaim and commercial success. The Inquisitr recently revealed that she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts. The album contains no collaborations and was produced by her older brother, Finneas. It was announced that Eilish’s album has had the second-biggest opening week for 2019 so far and has the third-biggest ever streaming week for an album by a woman behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

In 2017, she released her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, which put her on the map worldwide. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

In a recent interview with Noisey, Billie admitted that she used to be terrified of Eminem when she was growing up. She also revealed that she is not familiar with Elvis Presley’s music, which The Inquisitr reported.

Currently, Billie has a huge 23.1 million followers on Instagram that continue to increase.