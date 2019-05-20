WWE News: Chris Jericho Blasts WWE And Brock Lesnar Over ‘Money In The Bank’ Main Event

On Sunday night, former two-time Universal Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe toward the end of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, appearing in the closing minutes of the men’s ladder match and grabbing the briefcase to earn a guaranteed shot at a future championship match. Per WrestlingNews.co, rumors suggest this development could lead to Lesnar cashing in his briefcase at WWE’s Saudi Arabia event next month and challenging Seth Rollins for a chance to become a three-time Universal Champion.

As Forbes noted that Lesnar has mostly been a part-time wrestler who only makes sporadic appearances on WWE television and pay-per-view, WWE’s decision to have him win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the event of the same name has not gone down well with a number of fans. It has also apparently left a sour taste in the mouth of former WWE superstar Chris Jericho, who took to Twitter to share what WrestlingNews.co thought was a “sarcastic” post about the main event of Sunday night’s pay-per-view.

“Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match…even though he wasn’t officially entered!” Jericho wrote. “Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo”

While WWE had previously confirmed that Lesnar would be appearing at the company’s Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 7, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s televised return at Money in the Bank was reportedly a well-guarded secret, as only a “small circle of people” knew he was in the arena on Sunday night.

In the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Lesnar had ended up taking the place of Sami Zayn, who was written out earlier in the show via backstage beatdown and presumed to have been attacked by Braun Strowman. This, per Forbes, was thought of as Strowman’s act of “retribution” against Zayn for taking his place in the match on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Chris Jericho appears to have a history of friction with Brock Lesnar, dating back to 2016 when Jericho and Lesnar reportedly had a “heated backstage confrontation” after the former accused the latter of legitimately attacking Randy Orton during their match at SummerSlam, as noted by Sportskeeda. Citing information from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the outlet added that Jericho only calmed down after Orton convinced him that he and Lesnar had actually planned the controversial match ending,

More recently, Jericho took to Twitter in January, shortly after he signed with All Elite Wrestling, to refer to Lesnar as someone who needs to “lose the gut.” Per WrestleTalk, the 48-year-old multiple-time champion also threw some shade at WWE, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling at that same time, saying that AEW “[doesn’t] need those companies” and is only interested in “maybe 6-8 of your talents [in] total.”