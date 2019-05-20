Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Is An ‘Island Gyal’ In Adorable New Instagram Photo

True Thompson looks like she had a blast on her Turks and Caicos vacation! Khloe Kardashian shared a new photo on Monday of the 1-year-old little girl enjoying the sun during their getaway last week. Fans can’t seem to get enough of True’s adorable smile!

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed True posing on a set of sandy stairs decked out in a colorful animal-print sleeveless onesie and white sneakers. Her hair was wrapped in a pink scarf as she modeled some pink heart-shaped sunglasses. As always, baby True was grinning from ear-to-ear at her mother behind the camera.

In the caption, Khloe called her daughter “my Island Gyal” — a Jamaican slang term for “girl.”

Khloe’s post quickly gained over 250,000 likes and counting. In the comments, fans couldn’t help but gush over the baby girl.

“Best thing to make me smile on Monday morning,” one user wrote.

“Omg!!! This is heaven,” another said with red heart emojis.

True made over 2 million followers smile last week when she posed for another one of her mother’s photos. On Friday, Khloe posted a photo of her “water baby” sporting a pink striped one-piece swimsuit, a pink hair wrap, and another pair of pink heart sunglasses. The little girl gently bit on one end of the glasses as she flashed a growing-teeth smile at her mother off-camera.

True’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, was one of several friends to comment on the post, calling True’s face “pure joy.” Others noted that she is an “angel.”

Khloe and True were joined by Khloe’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on their Turks and Caicos getaway last week. An inside source told E! News that the sisters enjoyed a relaxing week at an oceanfront property with a pool.

“They had a very relaxing stay,” the source said. “It’s a beautiful white sand beach and they had it all to themselves. Kourtney and Khloe made sand castles and dipped their toes in the ocean.”

Of course, the sisters’ social media accounts were flooded with photos from their luxurious trip. At one point, Khloe and Kourtney even recreated an iconic photo from their Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off series Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, which aired in 2009. The sisters posed on the edge of a yacht in their swimsuits and recalled the show’s tagline, “They’re sisters, not saints.”

Khloe’s vacation with True came just after she did an interview with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks podcast. The mother of one revealed that she is taking time to focus on building herself back up following her split from Tristan Thompson, as well as raising True with positive energy.