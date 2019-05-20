Game Of Thrones’ Memes Help Fans Cope With The Series Finale

(This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s finale episode of Game of Thrones, ‘The Iron Throne,” and the series as a whole.)

Game of Thrones has now passed into history, following the airing of the series finale on HBO Sunday night. The series ended with Daenerys Targaryen dead, the Iron Throne destroyed, Jon Snow exiled north of the Wall, Arya Stark sailing West of Westeros, Bran Stark the unlikely new ruler of Westeros, with Sansa Stark declared Queen of the North.

The episode wrapped up many of the series’ loose ends, while leaving others of them open. There was counsel that elected a new king, Samwell Tarly attemping to introduce democracy to Westeros (and getting laughed at for his troubles) and also leaving a water bottle next to his feet that made it into one shot, per The Inquisitr.

Fans of the series can argue over whether the series ended on a disappointing note or not, as well as whether the finale was true to the series as a whole. As has often been the case, fans of Game of Thrones coped with the end of the series by creating memes.

There were memes about Bran Stark’s surprising rise:

When you do none of the work on a group project but get all the credit #GameOfThones #branstark pic.twitter.com/ZMKYG7Dizw — Jacob Burdett (@JohnHenderson_9) May 20, 2019

Who has a better story than Bran? Tyrion looks around, suddenly glowing circles start appearing behind him. HMMMMMMM????#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sd3x9rkHSD — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) May 20, 2019

There were also some memorable memes about Daenarys, and the surprising wrap-up of her character arc:

What's your Dany as Dwight meme? Mine is a shot of her with "Of course i wanted Jim to find the mallard. Make him feel safe. Did you really think i would put my primary listening device in a wooden mallard? I'm not insane." pic.twitter.com/yqFXYglWAv — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) May 20, 2019

How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days (2019) pic.twitter.com/PQm1q6l1WP — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) May 20, 2019

You are in kinglanding, the city is about to fall, Daenerys is comingto burn you your last meme saved is yoir reaction Htdy i’ll start pic.twitter.com/r4NQ4ZvWmg — Daenerys I || I stand by Daenerys (@targsdemi) May 13, 2019

Reply to this tweet with your last saved meme/funny photo. I’ll start pic.twitter.com/6h9BMu7gSo — Arya’s Baby Daddy (@VersaceBubss) May 17, 2019

The memes have been the best part of this season hands down #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9vpdGgrPyw — Gabrielle Dibble (@Gmdibble) May 14, 2019

Other memes dealt with the resolution of Arya Stark’s plot, which had her sailing West of Westeros:

Not everyone is a Game of Thrones fan, but for those who are, enjoy this meme I just hashed together about Arya Stark. LOL. She follows in the footsteps of other great explorers, Hanno the Navigator, Pytheas of Massalia, Zhang Qian, Vasco de Gama, Christopher Columbus, etc. ???????? pic.twitter.com/82Z9MfomF3 — Arma Orientalis (@ArmaOrientalis) May 20, 2019

Others pointed out the scene of Brienne of Tarth completing a book about Jaime Lannister, and inserting funny text in place of what Brienne had actually written about her longtime crush and short-term lover:

I can't stop making Brienne writing memes pic.twitter.com/FkoZW3Exdl — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 20, 2019

“And also Ser Jaime died while telling Cersei that he was in love with Brienne who was super hot the end” pic.twitter.com/9yr5i3lvHK — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) May 20, 2019

bran: king

sansa: queen

jon: free

arya: literally columbus

samwell: inventing democracy

ser brienne: pic.twitter.com/sGjEdCgHTk — Nicole (@niccibelli) May 20, 2019

Reaction to the finale overall was mixed, so some memes that circulated following the finale were more about the fans’ reaction to the series itself:

How I look after spending 2 yrs getting excited for season 8 #GameOfThrones #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/8IgwL0mhk7 — Grace Asquith-Evans (@graceaeae) May 20, 2019

Tyrion: Jon Snow should be the rightful ruler. He deserves to be King. He's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. He knows how to lead. He's the chosen one. The people love him. Convinces Jon to kill Dany. Time to choose a King.

Tyrion: Bran.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/G11iB0FY27 — Osibisa ???????? ???????? (@paa__grant) May 20, 2019

When you realize you actually waited 2 years for this crap #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/gieP5UaSF0 — Kejriwal Jong Un (@LagbhagSecular) May 20, 2019

The disappointment with the final season was such that more than a million fans signed a Change.org petition asking for HBO to remake the final season with more competent writers. This, despite every one of those signatories likely being aware that such a remake was not likely to happen.

“I haven’t heard from anyone HBO-related. I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs),” the author of the petition, “Dylan D,” wrote in an update over the weekend. “It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that. Will HBO lose gobs of money over this? Eh probably not.” He went on to quote The Joker in stating that “It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.”