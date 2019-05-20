Game Of Thrones’ Memes Help Fans Cope With The Series Finale

(This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s finale episode of Game of Thrones, ‘The Iron Throne,” and the series as a whole.)

Game of Thrones has now passed into history, following the airing of the series finale on HBO Sunday night. The series ended with Daenerys Targaryen dead, the Iron Throne destroyed, Jon Snow exiled north of the Wall, Arya Stark sailing West of Westeros, Bran Stark the unlikely new ruler of Westeros, with Sansa Stark declared Queen of the North.

The episode wrapped up many of the series’ loose ends, while leaving others of them open. There was counsel that elected a new king, Samwell Tarly attemping to introduce democracy to Westeros (and getting laughed at for his troubles) and also leaving a water bottle next to his feet that made it into one shot, per The Inquisitr.

Fans of the series can argue over whether the series ended on a disappointing note or not, as well as whether the finale was true to the series as a whole. As has often been the case, fans of Game of Thrones coped with the end of the series by creating memes.

There were memes about Bran Stark’s surprising rise:

There were also some memorable memes about Daenarys, and the surprising wrap-up of her character arc:

Other memes dealt with the resolution of Arya Stark’s plot, which had her sailing West of Westeros:

Others pointed out the scene of Brienne of Tarth completing a book about Jaime Lannister, and inserting funny text in place of what Brienne had actually written about her longtime crush and short-term lover:

Reaction to the finale overall was mixed, so some memes that circulated following the finale were more about the fans’ reaction to the series itself:

The disappointment with the final season was such that more than a million fans signed a Change.org petition asking for HBO to remake the final season with more competent writers. This, despite every one of those signatories likely being aware that such a remake was not likely to happen.

“I haven’t heard from anyone HBO-related. I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs),” the author of the petition, “Dylan D,” wrote in an update over the weekend. “It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that. Will HBO lose gobs of money over this? Eh probably not.” He went on to quote The Joker in stating that “It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.”