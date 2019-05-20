Does Lisa Vanderpump Regret Taking A Lie Detector Test On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’?

What is Lisa Vanderpump saying months later?

Lisa Vanderpump was seen hooked up to a lie detector during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but according to her, she doesn’t regret the decision — one that many labeled extreme.

During a May 20 interview with HollywoodLife, Vanderpump opened up about her decision to undergo a lie detector test, with Vanderpump Dogs employee John Sessa at her side. She suggested that the test was the only way she could possibly prove that her co-stars have been lying about her nearly all season long.

“When people are accusing you and they don’t believe you, what other choice do you have?” Vanderpump explained. “I actually did it more for the audience than the women to just basically say I’ve got enough confidence in the fact that I’m one thousand percent innocent to go do whatever it takes and if this guy wants the FBI and the police reports to lie detectors, I don’t care about it.”

Throughout Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump has been accused of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley allegedly abandoning her dog, Lucy, to Radar Online. Although Vanderpump later confirmed to TMZ that the story was false, the rumors regarding what had happened to Lucy continued. And, on the show, a number of her co-stars expressed their beliefs that Vanderpump was behind the negative article.

Vanderpump went on to tell HollywoodLife that Season 9 was “beyond brutal,” and that she’s never experienced something like it in her entire life.

While Vanderpump started off the season in a good place with her co-stars, she is no longer speaking to any of them, including her longtime best friend, Kyle Richards. And, when it comes to Season 10, it’s hard to say what that will look like — now that Vanderpump isn’t filming with the rest of the group.

Although some have suspected that Vanderpump will walk away from her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the conclusion of Season 9 — instead focusing on her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, as well as a number of other spinoff shows she reportedly has in the works — she has not yet confirmed any such thing. That said, if she does return, it doesn’t look like she’ll be making amends with anyone.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.