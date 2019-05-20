‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 21: Flo Fulfills A Promise

How long will Flo and Shauna live the high life before Quinn kicks them out?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 20 reveal that at least one woman’s dreams will come true. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will move into the Forrester mansion and begin living the high life. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) invited Shauna and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to live with them, and mother and daughter accepted their generous offer.

A House For Shauna On The Bold And The Beautiful

Not too long ago, Shauna reminded her daughter of the promise she had made to her when she was younger. Apparently, the former croupier had promised her mother that she would buy her a house. Shauna had told Flo that she was willing to put her promise aside if she never told anyone about her role in the baby swap scam.

Shauna wanted her to put the past behind her and live her life again. She pointed out that she now had plenty of opportunities because of who her father was. After all, a DNA test proved that Flo was a Logan. She said that her daughter should be comforted by the fact that Beth was placed with a mother who could give her everything. She opined that Hope would also play an important role in her child’s life, albeit unknowingly. Shauna begged Flo not to say a word. In turn, she would forget about the promises that she had made.

When someone starts talking about a #BoldandBeautiful spoiler. ???? pic.twitter.com/dR7NiZOD7A — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 14, 2019

Flo Fulton Fulfills A Promise

However, it seems as if Flo will indirectly fulfill her promise. Quinn was delighted when the blonde moved to Los Angeles. She was excited because she believed that she was perfect for her son. The two were high school sweethearts and in love when Wyatt suddenly had to move.

Everyone also believes that she is the birth mother of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted daughter. Eric, therefore, feels a debt of gratitude toward Flo for his new great-granddaughter. Thus, it only made sense that they invited Shauna and Flo to stay with them.

Flo has fulfilled her promise and provided her mother with the luxurious accommodation that she has always wanted. But will Flo be able to live with her conscience while interacting with the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers on a daily basis?

Wyatt and Flo discuss their past and their future. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/j8nF7XnGYQ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rOYusddPfw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 13, 2019

Flo’s Moment In The Sun

Flo is the current golden girl. Everyone admires her because of the apparent sacrifice she made for her daughter and they are going out of their way to accommodate her. She has a new home and she’s just landed a job at Forrester Creations. Hope adores her because of their similar experiences, while Wyatt is happy to have her back in his life.

However, it’s only a matter of time before everyone finds out her role in the baby swap. Flo stands to lose her job, home, and the love of her life when the truth comes out.

