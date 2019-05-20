Lena Headey Reportedly Refused To Act In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scenes With Ex Who Played Bronn

(Warning: the following article contains several spoilers about the final season of Game of Thrones.)

Game of Thrones never shied away from dramatic scenarios — but it seems that the production set was equally rife with drama. According to The Sun, Lena Headey — who played arch-villain and cruel queen Cersei Lannister — once had a dalliance with fellow Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, also known as the mercenary Bronn.

However, the relationship reportedly ended on such poor terms that The Sun‘s source claims Headey still feels intense animosity towards her former flame.

“She appears to have a genuine hate towards him.”

The source also claimed that Headey “refused” to act alongside Flynn.

“Lena and Jerome have not filmed together due to a bad break-up.”

Though the pair reportedly tried to hide most of the drama from their colleagues, it was nonetheless “awkward” for members of the cast and crew.

“They kept the full extent of it secret but it was a very turbulent relationship and it has been very awkward on set.”

Though the source remained mum on the cause for the bitterness, the source added that Headey had discussed the matter with some of her friends.

“Lena has opened up to her trusted friends.”

Fans had previously commented on the fact that Cersei and Bronn had never appeared in a scene together, despite the fact that it seemed like their plots were often interlinked. For example, Flynn’s character was hired by Headey’s as an assassin.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

A Twitter user joked about the situation after the series finale.

“The funniest [thing] to come out of the whole Game of Thrones is that Cersei and Bronn never had a scene together at all… at least there’s consistency with that smh.”

After reports of the feud between the two co-stars emerged, others on the social media platform made light of the unusual situation. Reporter Mike Kaye joked that Jerome Flynn “won” the breakup in a tweet, as his character survived the series finale — while Headey’s had not.

Bronn outlived Cersei, props to Jerome Flynn for winning that breakup. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 20, 2019

Flynn and Headey both appeared in the the 1993 series Soldier, Soldier. Rumors about romantic links between the two surfaced in 2002, though it was denied by Flynn at the time.

“We’re not a couple right now, people have seen us together and jumped to conclusions. I can’t rule out a relationship with her.”

However, Lena’s aunt, Anne, confirmed to the tabloids that the two had once dated. Though details about the relationship are murky, reports say that their affair ended in 2014.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Representatives for Lena and HBO did not give any comments, though Flynn denied reports that he had put any stipulations in his contract about avoiding Headey.

Game of Thrones recently concluded its final season.