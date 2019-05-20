Alexis Ren Shows Off Killer Abs In Impossibly Small Tube Top

It may not be every day that model Alexis Ren posts photo updates for her legion of fans but when she does — she definitely makes a big splash.

As fans of the social media star know, Ren has amassed a very impressive fan base on Instagram alone with 13 million followers. In fact, the bombshell is so popular that she even appeared on a recent season of Dancing with the Stars. But now that her time on network television is over, Alexis is continuing to dazzle her fans with plenty of sexy, social media updates.

Over the weekend, the brunette beauty took to her Instagram account to do what she does best — show off her amazing figure. In the image, the 22-year-old stands against a beautiful wall that is covered with pink-colored flowers. Ren appears to be almost makeup free in the image, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. The beauty’s amazing figure is fully on display in the photo in a mustard-colored tube top that leaves very little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs.

The stunner completes her look with a pair of tiny blue jeans. Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned Alexis a lot of attention from her adoring fans with over 499,000 likes in addition to 1,800-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the post to gush over how beautiful Ren looks while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her rock-hard abs.

“So pretty, delicious and awesome girl,” one follower wrote with a series of pink heart emojis.

“YOU ARE A DEAD SET STUNNER.”

“Only very few people can pull of low rise jeans, and you are one of them,” one more chimed in.

In the past, the bikini model opened up to The Cut about what it’s like to post sexy photos for fans and be critiqued on almost each and every one of them. In the tell-all interview, Alexis confessed that she hates it when fans think that she photoshopped an image, especially because she’s worked so hard to get the fit body that she has. The model also says that she thinks she’s grown up really fast because she gained fame at such an early age.

“I think I’ve lived more in five years than a person has in their entire life,” she dished. “Because of how much I’ve gone through, I want to say I’m more wise than my age.”

Now, Ren travels all over the world and has worked with huge brands like Calvin Klein, L’Oréal, and Express. Pretty impressive!