Christina Milian Wows Instagram In Braless Post

Actress Christina Milian started the week off by rocking a braless look on Instagram on Monday. She wished her followers a good morning while posing in a sexy white blouse that was completely unbuttoned, tucked into a hip-hugging green skirt.

The long-sleeved blouse — with an intricate rickrack cutout design down the front and across the shoulders — covered up just enough of Milian’s skin to be daring and modest at the same time. The fitted miniskirt highlighted the singer’s small waist. The apparel is available for sale on ZCRAVE’s fashion website, one which the actress sometimes plugs on her Instagram account.

The actress wore her hair back, with wisps of hair falling across her face. She wore dark eye shadow and a nude lip while giving the camera a sultry look.

Her followers loved the style, with many simply posting fire emoji. Others told the actress that her flair for fashion was impeccable, and wished her a good day as well.

Milian, 37, has been busy posting photos to the social media site — with many of them showing off her toned physique and age-defying looks.

In March, the actress commented on how she says youthful. In an interview on the Strahan and Sara Show, via Yahoo!, Milian said that laughter, having fun, working out, and drinking lots of water help to keep her looking young.

As far as having fun, the actress said she enjoyed working on Sony’s Crackle series The Oath. She said she loved playing the part of Christine because the character was tough, and he father raised her to be tough as well as prepared for anything. She also said she enjoyed the role because she got to portray a feisty character that was a lot like her.

In March, it was revealed that Milian had been tapped to star with Australian actor Adam Demos in the Netflix movie Falling Inn Love, per Deadline. The story is about a woman who wins an inn in a contest only to find out it is a money pit. In an attempt to fix and flip it, she meets a contractor and finds love.

Other of Milian’s ventures include co-owning Viva Diva Wines with her mother and publicist. She also teamed up with jewelry designer George Khalife to create House of Fine Gold, which also sells apparel. In fact, some of the bikinis and jewelry Milian models on her Instagram account can be purchased through the site.