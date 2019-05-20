Jordyn Woods Flashes Major Sideboob In Tiny Black Sports Bra

Jordyn Woods is on a roll right now. The 21-year-old is gearing up for her latest athleisurewear drop. SECNDNTURE’s May 23 collection launch isn’t far off. Proving every inch the hands-on entrepreneur, Jordyn has taken to Instagram to showcase her merch. The model’s latest update comes straight from the gym, and it’s showing her at her best.

Late last night, Jordyn updated her account. The May 19 snap shows Woods holding dumbbells in a naturally-lit workout room. She’s surrounded by barbells, benches, and a background mirror that’s reflecting her. Shot with a candid gaze that looks away from the camera, Jordyn is looking fierce, determined, and ready to hit the next set of reps. She also comes fully dressed for the activity.

Woods is clad in all black. Her sports bra is ultra-tight, cut-out, and stylishly finished with segmented panels. It’s flashing some major sideboob, but the picture isn’t sending out a raunchy vibe. The bra’s nylon-like material matches a pair of high-waisted leggings and much like the upper, the lower is skintight. Both are showcasing some serious muscle. Simple, scraped back hair and minimal makeup accentuate the training feel.

Fans have been leaving comments. One seemed to notice a change in Woods, per their words.

“I feel like jordyn is more free now and living for herself”

The comment likely pertains to Jordyn’s prior status as Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Woods hasn’t been spotted with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO since February. The cheating scandal involving Jordyn, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson might be hovering around the three-month mark, but it seems to have left its mark. Just yesterday, The Daily Mail reported Jenner “[ordering]” Woods to “pick up her belongings.” Given that Woods had updated her Instagram from her new home, the report comes fitting – if a little aggressive.

Many comments left on Woods’ workout snap mentioned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. One picked up on the timing of SECNDNTURE’s upcoming drop.

“The day after Kylie skin.”

The 21-year-old makeup mogul’s new beauty range launches May 22.

Quite where Woods and Jenner’s friendship stands is unknown. One thing is, however, clear. The best friends who once came thick as thieves are no longer updating their social media with joint snaps. Public outings as a duo have ceased. Very much appearing to make it on her own, Woods now comes with a well-known clothing line, an eyelash range, and an Instagram following that’s fast-climbing.

Woods has 9.8 million Instagram followers. They include Kylie Jenner. Likewise following Jordyn are models Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie, and Bella Hadid.