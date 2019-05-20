Who Is Tyler Gwozdz Of Hannah Brown’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season?

Both Hannah Brown and The Bachelorette viewers had to try to keep track of 30 different bachelors during last week’s premiere of The Bachelorette. A handful of guys were sent home — and now in Episode 2, airing on Monday, May 20, Hannah heads out on her first dates. Spoilers reveal that her first date goes to suitor Tyler Gwozdz, and fans will be curious to know more about this contestant.

The fact that Tyler Gwozdz gets the first one-on-one date of the season will probably come as a surprise to most viewers. He didn’t necessarily stand out all that much during the premiere, but something about him seemed to catch Hannah’s attention.

According to Tyler’s profile on ABC, he’s 28 years old and is a psychology graduate student who lives in Boca Raton, Florida. He is planning to become a clinical psychologist after obtaining his PhD in psychology, and he says he considers himself to be a modern romantic — and a go-with-the-flow, laid-back guy.

Gwozdz isn’t a big partier, apparently, preferring things like boating, reading, hitting Soul Cycle, or focusing on his side business — Dream Therapy Analysis. His Instagram page notes that he’s a psychology nerd and beverage guy.

It looks like Tyler comes from a close and somewhat big family, as he seems to have four siblings. Based on the tags in one Instagram post, it looks as if the Gwozdz family consists of mom, Traci, and dad, Dave — along with siblings Ava, Owen, Patrick, and Isabelle.

This Bachelorette contestant seemingly graduated high school in 2008 and he apparently went to Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tyler’s LinkedIn page notes that he attended Trinity College in Hartford, and played lacrosse. The same profile details that he’s attending Florida Atlantic University for his clinical psychology studies.

Spoiler king Reality Steve notes that Gwozdz was working as a regional sales manager, selling Spiked Seltzer, prior to filming. According to The Bachelorette contestant’s LinkedIn profile, Tyler joined the company shortly after its inception. He was their first salesman, but the company was apparently later bought by Anheuser-Busch InBev — and Tyler went on to work for that company as a regional sales manager.

Tyler is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, but he has also spent a lot of time in New York City, Connecticut, and Austin, Texas, too. While he may have mostly flown under the radar during the initial introductions and the cocktail party, it does sound as if this Bachelorette contestant has an interesting life — one that could prove valuable in charming Hannah during her first one-on-one of the season.

How long will Tyler Gwozdz stick around this season? Spoilers reveal that he will get a rose on his Episode 2 date, but everybody will have to stay tuned to see how long he lasts beyond that. Interestingly, Reality Steve teased in his recent podcast that fans should remember Tyler, and keep an eye on him.