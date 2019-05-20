Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, And Kylie Jenner Forced To Testify In Blac Chyna Court Case

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are going to be grilled by Blac Chyna’s lawyers in the ongoing court battle over the reality show Rob & Chyna. The Blast reports that the famous reality TV family has been ordered to be deposed in court by Chyna before August 31.

These days, Chyna and Rob are co-parenting daughter Dream and have reached an agreement on child support thanks to some court mediation, but the battle over her reality show with her ex is ongoing.

Chyna sued Rob and his famous family in 2017 for allegedly manipulating the network and producers in order to cancel Rob & Chyna’s second season. She says that she lost a ton of money after the show was canceled. Not only that, but she says that she was defamed and verbally abused by the Kardashian family. She also claimed that Rob verbally and physically abused her during their relationship.

“For over a year, Blac Chyna has been fighting to get her day in court against Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner,” Chyna’s attorney said. “Chyna alleges that she was slut-shamed, defamed and the victim of a plot to kill her hit show, Rob & Chyna, causing her significant financial damages.”

Chyna hasn’t specified how much she is suing for, but part of the lawsuit tackles an incident where her ex posted nude photos of her on social media, allegedly without her permission.

But the Kardashian clan says that they didn’t interfere with the show and denies Chyna’s claims. They have fought to have the whole lawsuit tossed out of court, though a judge ordered the suit to continue.

In November, Chyna’s lawyer threatened to force the family to testify, according to Bravo.

“Rob and Kris Jenner have also been dodging their depositions. They can run, but they can’t hide. Like all other litigants and witnesses, eventually, they will have to show up and answer questions…” she wrote. “We’ll get a court order requiring them to come to my office and answer questions under oath if necessary.”

Chyna is also attempting to get Ryan Seacrest to appear for questioning as part of the lawsuit as well. According to Page Six, Chyna claims that Seacrest, who was an executive producer on the show, refused to sit for a deposition. She wants the court to force him to answer questions and to turn over any communications between himself and the Kardashian-Jenner family.