Farrah Abraham Goes Topless & Rocks Daisy Dukes In New NSFW Photo

Farrah Abraham is pushing the envelope on social media once again.

As fans of the former Teen Mom OG star know, Abraham isn’t afraid to bare it all for the cameras in both photos and videos, and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The mother-of-one already boasts an impressive following of 2.3 million-plus followers on Instagram and she continues to dazzle her fans with plenty of NSFW photos. In her latest snapshot, the reality star shares a sexy “save-the-date” invitation to her 28th birthday bash.

In the image, Abraham shows off her toned and tanned figure while looking over her shoulder and giving fans a peek at her beautiful face full of makeup, complete with purple eyeshadow, highlighter, blush, and mascara. She wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved and playfully puts one hand in her hair. The reality star leaves nothing to the imagination in the image, going completely topless and showing off plenty of sideboob to her loyal followers.

Farrah completes her look with a pair of itty-bitty light-colored Daisy Dukes that show off plenty of buns and leg for the camera. The top of the snapshot reads “SAVE THE DATE” and on the bottom, the invitation lists the date of Thursday, May 30. According to the invite, the event is being held at a private location in Los Angeles, so guests who wish to attend must reply by May 23.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned the MTV star plenty of attention from her fans, amassing 630,000 likes, in addition to well over 250 comments. While some fans took to the post to let Farrah know that she looks amazing, others left some not-so-nice comments.

“HBD Farrah just reminds me that mine is coming up,” one follower wrote.

“You’re gorgeous. Ignore the trolls. They just wish they were you,” said another.

“I feel like you should do yourself a favor and see someone about your absolute obsession with being a ‘celebrity,'” another fan chimed in.

Last week, Abraham also got plenty of attention on another NSFW video that she posted for fans. As The Inquisitr shared, Abraham was promoting jewelry designer Aporro Brands. In the short clip posted to her account, Farrah explained how to enter a contest to win a tennis chain and bracelet set. In the video, the reality star stood against a graffiti wall and left almost nothing to the imagination in a tiny silver top that showed off insane amounts of cleavage. Like her most recent post, this one has earned Abraham a lot of attention with 63,000-plus likes, as well as upward of 500 comments.

Fans can only wonder what sexy look Farrah will come up with next.