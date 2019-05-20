‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Reportedly In The Works At Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas Restaurant

Bravo could have another huge hit on its hand if the rumors are true regarding a Vanderpump Rules spinoff. According to Radar Online, a new show from Lisa Vanderpump is in the works at the popular network. Lisa’s first Bravo spinoff was the now notorious Vanderpump Rules which just finished its seventh season. The show follows the lives of a group of friends working at Lisa’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR Lounge, and after one season the show became one of Bravo’s biggest successes.

Now, it’s looking like the same concept is going to be carried over to LVP’s newest restaurant, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which just opened up in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Radar Online reportedly spoke to a source at E!, who claims the show is in development.

“Lisa has been discussing the possibility of a spinoff to Vanderpump Rules at her new restaurant and Caesar’s Palace for several months now,” the source claimed. “Although it is still in the developmental state, everyone at E! knows that where there is a restaurant with Lisa’s name on it, there is sure to be money.”

The source also mentioned that Lisa was behind every hire at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and they alleged she hired people not just for their experience in the service industry, but for how much drama they could bring to a potential show.

Vanderpump Rules was a spinoff all its own, shooting off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show started with the connection between former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville and Scheana Marie, a SUR waitress who was the mistress to Brandi’s husband. The shows played back to back, with a seamless transition for Vanderpump Rules’ first episode, and its success has prompted Lisa to take its success to another restaurant.

For now, it’s unknown if any cast members from Vanderpump Rules will make an appearance on a spinoff. Both Scheana Marie and James Kennedy have spent a good amount of time in Las Vegas, but neither are employed at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

For several months now, it’s been rumored that Lisa has also been working on another television spinoff for her business, Vanderpump Dogs. The dog rescue has appeared on both RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules, with some of its employees getting notable screen time. This show has still not been confirmed by Lisa or Bravo, but will likely take a different direction than her restaurant spinoffs, since she would be promoting her charity organization.

It’s still in the air if Lisa will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 11, after having a massive fallout with the cast during filming for Season 10.