Travis Scott Donates Significant Amount To Planned Parenthood To Protest Alabama’s Abortion Law

It has been reported by Music News that Travis Scott will donate the money he made from his merchandise at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama on Saturday to Planned Parenthood as a protest against the state’s recent anti-abortion law.

The festival took place in Gulf Shores where he revealed to his audience that he would be donating money to Planned Parenthood, which is a nonprofit organization that supplies reproductive health care in the U.S. as well as globally.

“We feel for those out in Alabama. I love y’all and I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing we can have,” the “Sweet Sweet” rapper said.

Scott is one of rap music’s biggest stars on the scene right now and is choosing to use his platform for good. His fans via social media were quick to express how proud they were of the “Stargazing” hitmaker for standing up for what he believes is right.

“Shoutout Travis Scott donating all merch profits to Alabama’s planned parenthood tonight. Big respect,” one user shared.

“@trvisXX said he was going to donate his Hangout proceeds to Planned Parenthood. That’s why I f*** with you!” another wrote.

“@trvisXX was amazing. He even said he was gonna donate all the money he got from his merch to fight the abortion laws!! I should’ve bought another Astroworld shirt,” a third said.

Travis is currently in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, who he had his first child with, Stormi. Their daughter was born on February 1, 2018.

He has released three solo studio albums — Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and Astroworld— which have all peaked within the top three in the U.S. His latest two releases peaked at No. 1. In 2018, he achieved his first American chart-topping single with “Sicko Mode,” which features Drake, Swae Lee, and Big Hawk.

Loading...

In 2017, he released his first collaboration album with Quavo, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, which peaked at No. 3 in the U.S.

Other artists Travis has collaborated with include the likes of SZA, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Quavo, and Big Sean to name a few.

He has been nominated for six Grammy Awards. This year he was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Sicko Mode” and Best Rap Album for Astroworld. At this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Scott took home Top Streaming Song (Audio) for “Sicko Mode.”

On Instagram, Travis has over 16.8 million followers. On Spotify, he currently has over 30.1 million monthly listeners on the app.