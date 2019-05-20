Constance Wu Reportedly Under Fire For Letting Her Pet Bunny Destroy Rented Manhattan Penthouse

Constance Wu has a reputation for being difficult, with co-stars saying that the actor was a bigger diva than Jennifer Lopez on the set of the upcoming movie Hustlers. Now, Page Six reveals that the Chinese star has angered others in her Chelsea apartment building after allowing her pet rabbit to run amok in the rented $6.5 million penthouse.

The gorgeous penthouse sits next to the High Line, an in-demand location overlooking green space. But Wu apparently broke the rules by allowing her pet rabbit, Lida Rose, to move in with her. Not only that, but the bunny was allowed to roam around the three-bedroom apartment, pooping and peeing all over the place.

“Constance’s bunny totally destroyed the place, there was poop and pee everywhere, and the actress had done nothing to clean it up. The animal went all over the entrance way, the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom,” one source said.

“The place totally stank, it was disgusting, there were little pellets of poo everywhere, and Constance seemed oblivious to it. She seems to sleep with the bunny, and there was even poop in the bed,” reported another source.

A housekeeper, who is paid by the owner to clean the pad each week, warned the owner that Wu’s rabbit was destroying the place. After numerous warnings to keep the rabbit in its luxurious hutch, the owner finally contacted the Fresh Off the Boat actor’s management and threatened to give her the boot.

A third source denied the report, saying that the owner was aware in advance that Wu was bringing her rabbit friend and that the pet even arrived before Wu did. The source added that Wu wasn’t asked to leave the apartment at all.

“[S]he actually stayed longer than intended. Her stay was extended for a few weeks, so they couldn’t have had a problem with her or her pet,” the insider said.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s not the first time Wu has been called out for being a “pain.” People on the set of Hustlers report that Wu is “hated” on set and that she frequently treats people poorly. She also refuses to do interviews or have visitors on set.

A source who worked with Wu on Crazy Rich Asians said that she was difficult during filming. She requested separate transportation from the rest of the cast for promotional obligations and remained distant and aloof during filming. She even rolled her eyes at co-star Michelle Yeoh during an interview.