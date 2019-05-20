Rob Kardashian’s ‘Reclusive’ Behavior In Recent Months Reportedly Worrying His Family

Rob Kardashian has reportedly been keeping himself distant from his family, which is causing concern among the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. A source recently revealed to Radar Online that the reality star has been exhibiting “reclusive” behavior for several months and hiding out in his own home. As fans know, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are extremely tight-knit, so they are reportedly unsure of how to approach Rob in this situation.

“For a while, Rob was in a good place and had been planning his comeback,” the source explained. “It was a big relief for his family and he finally seemed to be on the right track.”

The 32-year-old television personality had been planning to return to the public eye with E!’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians season, which was confirmed by his sister Kim back in January. However, the source said that he backed out of filming in the last minute.

“[Rob] is spending all of his time hiding at his place or [his sister] Khloe’s house instead,” the source added.

Rob quit filming new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year as he entered a legal battle with his ex Blac Chyna, who filed a restraining order against him. He released a statement at the time explaining his decision to leave the series, according to Hollywood Life.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show,” he said, noting that he suffered “emotional damage” from his legal drama.

Moreover, Rob reportedly refused to appear on family friend Scott Disick’s new upcoming home improvement series, Flip It Like Disick.

Rob’s reclusive behavior became especially concerning when he refused to evacuate his home when it became threatened by the California wildfires in November. An episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians from earlier this month showed footage of Khloe and Rob arguing over the evacuation order.

“We’re safe,” Rob insisted. “Khloe, I’m not going.”

The young businessman had been planning to host a birthday party for his 2-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, at his home.

Thankfully, the Kardashian-Jenner clan did get out of harm’s way and their homes were not badly damaged.

Now, RO‘s source said that Rob is back to hiding away in his home.

“He’s totally gone back into his shell again and refused to even spend Easter with his family,” they said.

The source concluded that the reality star goes through a “pattern” of wanting to return to the public and then going back into hiding. Kim echoed this sentiment back in January when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, explaining that Rob has his “moods,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“His family loves him but at this point, they’re at a loss over what to do,” the source said.