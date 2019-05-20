‘Barbie Doll’ Abby Dowse Pops Out Of Semi-Sheer Lingerie With Bra Strap Down

Popularity is a steady deal for Abby Dowse. The Australian bombshell has 1.3 million followers awaiting her Instagram updates, and another one arrived on Monday, May 20.

Today’s update sees this angelic blonde in semi-sheer lingerie. Abby has opted for a sensual, feminine finish. Her aqua blues come in paneled lace with embellishments, and they’re flaunting this model’s sensational curves to the max. Abby is shot against a plain white wall. Nothing is distracting from her bra and panties set – if anything, the simple setting is enhancing them. Abby is standing right in front of the camera, her gaze is direct, and the result is one more knockout blonde and her much-loved lingerie displays.

Dowse is known for looking caught-off-guard in her snaps. Today is no exception. With her right hand clutching what appears to be a cupboard door and her left bra strap off her shoulder, Abby seems to have been snapped in an unexpected moment, and her face echoes this. As ever with Abby, though, the finish is perfect. Racy as today’s daringly-cut underwear is, Abby has retained the innocence that’s become her trademark. She also hasn’t held back on her signature cleavage.

Fan responses have been pouring in. Many fans seemed to notice today’s electrifying colors.

“This colour on you is something else,” one wrote.

Interestingly for an Instagram model who mostly comes bikini or lingerie-clad, many comments appeared to come from accounts with female names.

“You suit blue babe!” went one comment from a user going by the name Chloe.

A fan appearing to be named Natalie left a similar note.

Leggy, tan, curvaceous, and slender all at once, Abby seems to come as the complete package. Combined with her light eyes, blonde hair, and delicate features, Abby’s proportions fit the “Barbie” moniker that fans had given her, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Today’s update has come with a shout-out to the brand of lingerie Abby is wearing. As Abby’s caption states, her bold blue two-piece is from Lounge Underwear, a brand which she has showcased before. That said, her loyalty lies with a better-known label – as Abby’s bio states, she is a Fashion Nova ambassador. Snaps regularly show Abby dressed head-to-toe in Fashion Nova. While Abby mostly seems to favor the brand’s underwear or swim sections, she isn’t above exploring Fashion Nova’s athleisurewear pieces. Cut-off tees and tanks might take this model away from her trademark lingerie, but the looks are just as popular.

Today’s eye-catching photo had racked up over 19,000 likes within eight hours of being shared, with over 500 comments posted. Fans wishing to keep up with Abby’s sensational updates should follow her Instagram.