Rihanna Opens Up About Being A Curvy Girl As She Breaks Color Barriers In Fashion

Rihanna is poised to become the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house after teaming up with luxury giant LVMH to launch her Fenty fashion line. But she isn’t just dealing with breaking color barriers in the fashion world. The singer recently opened up to The New York Times about the challenges of being a curvy girl in fashion.

When the interviewer asked Rihanna how it changed her view on fashion when she gained weight a few years ago, the singer replied that it made her re-examine what looks good and reinforced that she wanted her own line to cater to more women.

“It just changed how I dress in terms of my proportions. You wear what looks good on you and that’s it. I’m thick and curvy right now, and so if I can’t wear my own stuff then, I mean, that’s not gonna work, right? And my size is not the biggest size. It’s actually closer to the smallest size we have: We go up to a [French size] 46,” she said. “We’re saying we can meet you at any one drop that we put out.”

Rihanna’s Fenty line will also be groundbreaking in the luxury fashion world in that the brand will focus on direct-to-consumer sales and will be releasing new collections every few weeks. The brand won’t appear in traditional runway shows and, as Rihanna says, hopes to be as disruptive to the industry as possible in order to move things in a new direction.

“People are always looking for the thing that hasn’t made it online yet. And as a consumer, I hate seeing something on the runway and then having to wait six months for it,” she said.

The singer also opened up about the fact that she is working in an industry that has struggled to be inclusive, but that she is proud of who she is and she won’t apologize for it. Her attitude has gotten her far in life, and she says that LVMH CEO and Chairman Bernard Arnault has been excited by her unorthodox approach.

Rihanna shared details about her upcoming ninth album as well. She said that while she doesn’t have a release date, her fans, known as The Navy, have been calling the album R9, so she might just go with that as a shout-out to the fans. She added that the album is reggae inspired, but that she won’t be collaborating with Lady Gaga despite rumors that the pair were creating music together.