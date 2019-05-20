Isaac Hempstead Wright Opens Up About The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

The much-anticipated conclusion for the award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones was a monumental letdown and source of frustration for many fans.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier in the spring, Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played the character of Brandon Stark, weighed in on the show’s conclusion.

Wright acknowledged that not everyone would be happy with how the show wrapped up, adding that some fans would be downright angry while others would be left brokenhearted.

But through all of the emotions that fans might experience, Wright said he thought the ending was fitting.

“It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended,” he said. “It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

Wright was just as surprised as any with the finalé. He said he could not believe the script when he first read it. The 20-year-old actor said that when he got to the dragon pit scene in the last episode, he thought the script he had been given was a joke, explaining that he thought all of the actors had been given a similar joke script with their characters ending up on the throne.

However, once he realized it was real, he said it made him happy.

“Though I kind of did want to die and get in one good death scene with an exploding head or something,” he joked.

When asked if he thought if Bran would be a good king for the people of Westeros, he said he did.

“I think he’ll be a really good king actually,” Wright explained. “Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can’t really argue with Bran. He’s like, ‘No, I know everything.'”

Wright also said his favorite scene was Bran’s confrontation with the Night King. He explained that shooting the night scenes when the Night King was killed was “pretty powerful.” He also said that while seeing one of the most important characters come to an end, Bran almost felt sorry for him.

Isaac Hempstead Wright discusses Bran’s purpose and relationship with the Night King #GoT https://t.co/ohdi7exS9K — Game Of Thrones Talk (@GameThrones_TT) May 10, 2019

Wright, like all of the other cast members, felt obligated to keep mum on how things turned out. But he also had an additional secret to keep — the fact that Bran would be king.

“I just want to shout: ‘King motherf***ers!'” he said, adding that probably was not the best idea.

Now that the secret is out, Wright can finally comment on Bran’s unpredictable fate.