Geri Horner Slams Those Who Keep Criticizing The Spice Girls

Geri Horner, who was previously known as Geri Halliwell or Ginger Spice, has hit back at those who continue to criticize the Spice Girls and keep creating rumors about them. The “Look At Me” songstress found herself in the middle of a tabloid frenzy at the beginning of the year when reports claimed she had fallen out with band member Mel B.

Mel revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that she and Geri had sex at the height of their fame in the ’90s. In a recent interview with The Sun newspaper, Geri has put those allegations to rest about her and Mel not talking after her confession.

“Our relationship is really good. We’ve all been really positive, so it’s nice. It’s natural. I’m really happy, everyone’s happy,” Music News reported her saying.

“We’re having a blast. It’s an absolute laugh,” the “Lift Me Up” singer continued.

She was also asked why she thinks the public is so interested in the rumor side of the group.

“It’s human nature. I try and focus on what’s important now. Let’s enjoy what we have now, what’s real and what’s important.”

However, she did tell everyone to “f*** off” when it came down those criticizing the band.

In interviews, Mel B has admitted that she is very keen to take the tour around the world by announcing more dates. Horner, on the other hand, has been honest about taking everything one step at a time.

“I’m just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children. It’s about trying to find balance,” she expressed. “This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time. I’m not even thinking about the future. I’m being in the now.”

Geri shared that she wants the girls to get back into the studio to create new Spice Girls music. Emma Bunton previously revealed that unfortunately, there are no plans for that to happen, per The Inquisitr.

Recently, the group revealed that they would be launching their own Little Miss children’s books where each Spice Girl will have their own book and story for fans to read. The Inquisitr reported this and also noted fans’ reactions to the news.

On May 24, their comeback tour titled “Spice World” will start in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. They will go across the U.K. and will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Despite Victoria Beckham not taking part in the tour due to other commitments, the ticket sales for the tour still went through the roof, proving the loyalty their fans have for them.