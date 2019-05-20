Emilia Clarke Convinced Beyonce Would ‘Hate Her’ After ‘GoT’ Finale

Actress Emilia Clarke was convinced that singer and songwriter Beyonce would “hate her” after the series finale of Game of Thrones, which aired on May 19.

The New Yorker reported that the actress feared Queen Bey would take offense to the ending that shocked fans of the show during the series finale of the HBO megahit. She was afraid that Beyonce would be offended by the chilling twist her powerful female character took.

Spoiler alert: The following contains information regarding the final episode of Game of Thrones.

The actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen noted to the New Yorker that she met Beyonce at the singer’s Oscars after-party in early 2019.

“I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me,” Clarke told the publication. “I can’t quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant.'”

The actress responded to the singer that she enjoyed seeing her in concert, but in the back of her mind, she was thinking, according to the interview, “I wanted to scream ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way.'” Clarke was referring to Beyonce’s role as a woman who tries to represent the female population in a powerful and honorable way.

Clarke noted that she did not see the twist to her character coming while filming the final season of the epic HBO series. Daenerys was tearfully stabbed by Jon Snow after the Mother of Dragons burned King’s Landing — leaving many innocent civilians dead —and had announced her plans to liberate the rest of the world. After her death, a new king was chosen, with Bran Stark ruling the Six Kingdoms and his sister, Sansa, becoming Queen in the North after the North seceded from the Seven Kingdoms.

E! News reported that the actress knew that her character on the series would eventually have to be given a major character twist by the writers, who for years had Daenerys live her truth as a strong female ruler on the series. To have her character all of a sudden take a major about-face was akin to being given a golden ticket to go out of the series with nothing short of a big bang.

“The show is, in a certain way, divisive: ‘Whose side are you on?'” Clarke explained to E! News. “Also, if you’re pleasing everyone, then it’s probably quite tepid. But to me, it seemed like the only way it could end.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that upon reading the final script, Clarke was so upset by the turn of events for Daenerys that she cried, took a walk and “didn’t come back for five hours” as she contemplated how she would portray those final, climactic scenes for the show that has been so much a part of her life for the past 10 years.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO. Beyonce released a documentary titled Homecoming on Netflix.