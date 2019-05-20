‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Looks Back On The Night They Got Engaged

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett got engaged last September.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are going strong even after a feud with 50 Cent weeks ago and recently, the movie producer gave his fiancé a shout-out on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two of them.

After a messy social media feud with the rapper, who accused the Vanderpump Rules star of using Emmett for money, Emmett looked back on their September 2018 engagement and shared a photo with his fans and followers of Kent showing off her engagement ring after his proposal.

“#tbt magical night last September!!” he wrote in the caption of the pic.

Kent and Emmett became engaged last summer during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but thus far, Emmett has never been seen on Vanderpump Rules. That said, Kent has been known to discuss her relationship from time to time. As she begins to plan her April 2020 wedding, she’ll likely be exposing tons of her pre-wedding moments on the show.

While filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 concluded in April with the taping of the reunion special, the cast of the show appeared to begin filming on Season 8 earlier this month with a girls’ trip to Paris, France, which was attended by Kent and a few others, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016. However, because his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, wasn’t finalized until the end of 2017, they waited to go public until early 2018.

Although Kent and Emmett began flaunting their romance on Instagram over a year ago, Kent deleted all images of the two of them together weeks ago after being called out by 50 Cent. As fans may have seen, the rapper poked fun at comments she made on Vanderpump Rules about the many gifts her fiancé had given her and the role she was given in one of his movies. He also shared a clip of Kent saying she’d be willing to do sexual favors for someone to get on their private jet if she and Emmett ultimately didn’t work out.

Despite the drama, Kent and Emmett appear to be in a great place today and weeks ago, Kent gushed about their romance during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world. Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine,” she said.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.