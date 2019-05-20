Bebe Rexha Fires Back At Someone Claiming Her Weight Is ‘Too Thick’

Bebe Rexha is confident and comfortable in her own skin, and we love that about her.

On Twitter, someone tweeted the star claiming she had gotten “too thick” after watching a video uploaded of Rexha on stage wearing a leotard. Bebe was was quick to respond and shut them down.

“I gained weight get over it,” she fired back at the user.

Her many followers jumped to her defense to remind her that she looked stunning no matter what size she was.

Over the weekend, she had been making some big statements. On her Instagram page, she uploaded an image of her on a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In the shot, she is posing by a tree in a skimpy bikini which shows off her figure. In the caption, she let her 8.2 million followers know that the photo is 100 percent her, and not photoshopped in the slightest.

“I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really f*** with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop,” she told her fans.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress was praised in the comments section by those who agreed with her and thought that she looks amazing naturally and that she doesn’t need to edit her photos.

One day ago, she uploaded a video to her Instagram where she admitted that she was scheduled to play Hangout festival in Alabama, the state that is stopping women from having the right to have an abortion if they choose to have one. Rexha gets real in the video and expresses that she will still perform at the festival only to use her platform to promote what she believes in. She explains that she is pro-choice and that she will donate any profit she makes from her set to ACLU and encourages other females on the line-up, especially headliner Cardi B to do the same. ACLU stands for American Civil Liberties Union and is a nonprofit organization that defends individual rights and liberties.

Loading...

After performing at the festival, she uploaded a video of her on stage where she is holding a t-shirt that says “My vagina, my choice” in support of women losing their rights. The crowd goes crazy as they applaud Rexha for her statement.

Later this year, Bebe will embark on a huge North American tour with The Jonas Brothers where she will open for them each night.