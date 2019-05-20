Beth Chapman Posts Heartbreaking Message About Death

It’s been a long and difficult journey for Beth Chapman, as the reality star and famous bounty hunter has been battling cancer for the last several years. The 51-year-old has already beaten throat cancer once before, but unfortunately is going through the painful disease yet again. Since last November, Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, have been sharing their story on social media letting their followers know Beth is still fighting, but a recent update from the mother has some worried.

In a new Instagram post from Beth early Monday morning, fans began became somewhat confused over a cryptic quote that was shared.

“Watching someone you love die is an image you’ll never forget,” the photo read.

Beth neglected to share a caption with the photo of the quote, leaving out any context related to the mysterious line. Fans began speculating in the comment section what the quote could have meant, with many hoping it had nothing to do with her own cancer battle. Many fans began telling Beth that they hoped she was doing well on her journey and sent love her way.

Others began sharing stories of loss of their own and how they have suffered watching ones they love pass away. Most of her followers seemed to think the quote was about someone in Beth’s life, and not necessarily herself. The post would suggest that Beth is watching someone close to her die, but at this time, there is no hint on who that would be in her life.

Dog didn’t share any social media posts suggesting who Beth might be talking about, nor did any of their family members on Instagram. For now, the identity of the person hinted at in Beth’s post is a mystery. Beth also shared two photos on her Instagram story around the same time of post. One was a solo shot of Beth speaking at a Bradenton, Florida, church, and the other showed her alongside a family friend. The posts both had no context. It’s unknown if this family friend is the person Beth is alluding to in the quote.

For her second bout with cancer, Beth has opted to forgo chemotherapy after her attorney reported last December that she had begun the procedure. According to Pop Culture, Beth announced in a live stream that she would indeed not be undergoing chemotherapy.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me,” Beth noted. “For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me.”