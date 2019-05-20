Elizabeth Olsen Auditioned For Daenerys Targaryen On ‘Game Of Thrones’: ‘Most Awkward Audition I Ever Had’

Before Emilia Clarke was cast for the role of Daenerys Targaryen on popular HBO series Game of Thrones, actress Elizabeth Olsen gave the audition a go, reported The Daily Mail.

The actress, who stars in Marvel films as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, told the news publication that at the beginning of her acting career, she tried out for everything, including for the role of the Mother of Dragons.

“When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that.”

However, the audition could have gone a lot better, with the 30-year-old sister of famous twin actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen adding that it was the most awkward audition of her life.

For the audition, the producers asked her to give a speech that Daenerys gave at the end of the series first season “after she just burned… and she’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen.”

However, they still weren’t sure if they wanted the character to have a British accent, so Olsen gave two versions of the speech, with and without the accent. She added that it was terrible and that if anyone asks her to tell them a bad audition story, that’s the one she remembers.

Would you have taken Elizabeth Olsen as Daenerys? https://t.co/BfotPr3nbP — Esquire UK (@EsquireUK) May 20, 2019

Despite the audition not going well, Olsen says that she loves watching the series and that she is a huge fan of Kit Harington. She has gone on to star in other roles since, including 2011’s Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2014’s Godzilla, and several Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

As avid fans of the show found out Sunday night, their beloved Daenerys died in the final episode of the series. Emilia Clarke spoke to several publications about the character arc of Khaleesi throughout the final season, commenting that the fate of her character was something she grappled with, reported Elle.

The actress reportedly had no idea that her character would turn from heroine to villain so abruptly and that although she was surprised at the ending, it felt right.

“She’s a Targaryen. I thought she was going to die. I feel very taken care of as a character in that sense. It’s a very beautiful and touching ending,” Clarke said. “Hopefully, what you’ll see in that last moment as she’s dying is: There’s the vulnerability—there’s the little girl you met in season 1. See? She’s right there. And now, she’s not there anymore…”